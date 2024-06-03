Celebrating Pride Month

Tyrik McKeiver is ITA’s Director of Public Affairs

June is Pride Month in the United States! This annual occasion celebrates the vibrancy and progress that lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) persons have made throughout our history. It is also an important opportunity to honor their sacrifices and reaffirm our support for the LGBTQI+ community and allies on our shared quest to create a more equal, accepting, and inclusive world.

The month of June is significant in LGBTQI+ history in the United States for many reasons. On June 28, 1969, the roots of America’s modern LGBTQ rights movement were planted at the historic Stonewall uprising in New York City, where patrons stood up to be treated fairly and equally in the face of discrimination. It was a watershed moment, transforming American public discourse on equality and paved the way for the LGBTQI+ rights movement.

On June 26, 2015, some 46 years later almost to the day, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Obergefell v. Hodges, codified marriage equality into federal law. That day will forever be etched in my memory, as I first heard the announcement on a public radio station while commuting to the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya while working for the State Department. I remember asking the driver to raise the volume as tears of joy and pride were streaming down my face as the phrase “love is love” crossed the airwaves. It was a major victory for the country, demonstrating America’s capacity to make progress in affirming human rights and equality for Americans – with the world watching (or listening) from each corner of the globe.

Through the boldness and fierceness of trailblazers like Marsha P. Johnson, Bayard Rustin, James Baldwin, Sally Ride, and Harvey Milk who lent their voices to support the progress of our nation, they and countless others have helped us reach the unprecedented acceptance, expanded economic opportunities, and equality that we now enjoy. However, the harsh reality is that many of our friends, neighbors, children and coworkers still face discrimination simply because of who we are and whom we love. There’s still work to do and uncomfortable conversations to be had to ensure that future generations, especially with those in the trans community, can live authentically and free from fear – in their homes, schools, places of worship, and in the workplace.

As an openly gay African American cisgender man, I am honored to work in an Administration that supports and respects diversity in all its forms. It’s because of genuine allyship and supportive LGBTQI+ colleagues that I can wave my pride flag professionally with confidence every day of the year. And as a special personal treat this month, on June 15th, I’ll be celebrating the six-month wedding anniversary with my husband!

As Pride Month festivities kick off, I encourage you to celebrate wherever you are located by joining a local event, parade, picnic, or simply voicing your support to those who may need it. You may wish to learn more about LGBTQI+ history through the Smithsonian Pride Resources or visiting the American LGBTQ+ Museum . From arts, sciences, finance, politics, and beyond, there is so much to celebrate about the LGBTQI+ community and the significant contributions it has made to building a stronger, more inclusive society. Happy Pride everyone!

