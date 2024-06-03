Blount County’s Moe Click Obtains Administrator of Elections Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins recently recognized Blount County Administrator of Elections Moe Click for passing the Administrator of Elections Certification Exam.

“Congratulations to Moe Click on earning his state certification,” said Secretary Hargett. “Moe’s strong desire to fulfill this requirement and meet the highest standards will benefit the citizens of Blount County.”

Administered by the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections in Nashville, the exam is held at least once yearly. This rigorous written assessment contains questions based on statutory requirements, ranging from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

“Moe’s hard work and his successful completion of this exam prepare him well to serve,” Goins said. “I appreciate his dedication to ensuring Blount County elections are secure, accurate, and trustworthy.”

Before taking the certification exam, election administrators must complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law. By passing the exam, these election administrators demonstrate they have the knowledge and training to administer election laws in their respective communities successfully. Tennessee has been ranked number one in election integrity for three consecutive years.

“The Blount County Elections Commission prioritizes compliance with Tennessee’s election laws,” said Click. “This is critical in our ongoing mission to instill confidence in the public that our elections are free and fair; I look forward to working with the Secretary of State’s office to achieve this outcome during our upcoming elections.”

For more information about Tennessee elections, please visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

###