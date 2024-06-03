City of Miami Gardens Hosts 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Iconic Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens City Council and Attendees Celebrate the City's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Event at Hard Rock Stadium

Honoring Black Service Organizations and Their Exceptional Work Across the Community

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson, Councilman Reggie Leon, and Councilman Robert Stephens, III proudly present the 4th Annual Juneteenth Experience in Miami Gardens, set to take place under the theme "America Keeps Its Promise for Freedom for All" on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Continuing its tradition as a cornerstone event in the community, the Juneteenth Experience in Miami Gardens promises an unforgettable celebration for all attendees. Hosted by Miami Gardens' own Comedian Marvin Dixon and featuring electrifying music by award-winning singer Stephanie Mills, this year's fest will be held at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium, situated in the heart of Miami Gardens, the epicenter of black culture in South Florida. Gates will open at 3:30 PM for a day filled with jubilant festivities.

Acknowledged by Essence Magazine as one of the top Juneteenth celebrations, this monumental event aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the struggles and accomplishments of Black Americans. This celebration will include live performances by a variety of talented artists, cultural exhibits, local vendors, and family-friendly entertainment, all designed to honor the significance of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and Black Independence Day, holds profound historical significance as it commemorates the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger's proclamation in Galveston, Texas, marked the official liberation of enslaved individuals in the United States, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

As the United States Library of Congress notes, Juneteenth celebrations have evolved into cherished traditions across communities, symbolizing resilience, unity, and the ongoing pursuit of freedom for all. Reflecting on the spirit of Juneteenth, the City of Miami Gardens is proud to present a lineup of special local acts who will deliver soulful performances, highlighting the enduring resilience, culture and contributions of the Black community. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with soul-stirring melodies and joyful celebrations.

Synonymous with the theme of this year’s event, Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson remarked, “Together, we will ensure that America Keeps Its Promise for Freedom for All."

The 4th Annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration embodies the essence of freedom, unity, and cultural pride. Join us as we honor our history, celebrate our present, and envision a brighter future for all.