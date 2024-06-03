Dr. Pamela Keye selected as Top Educational and Leadership Consultant of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. Pamela Keye honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Pamela Keye, Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Keye Global Group, LLC, was recently selected as Top Educational and Leadership Consultant of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
With three decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Keye is a strategic visionary critical and analytical planner thinker, and C-suite turn-around specialist with practical experiences in diverse educational settings, organizations (private and non-profit), and multiple industries. As the CEO of Keye Global Group, LLC, Dr. Keye is a C-Suite executive with extensive experience serving individuals and organizations, for-profit and non-profit, in public, private, higher, and correctional education settings as a fixer. She is a visionary leader with a passion for critical and design thinking that supports innovation and disruption as an employee or consultant at various levels including the C-Suite. She is also well-versed in culturally responsive strategies that foster respect for diversity, equity, and inclusion, to improve human capital, especially with vulnerable and marginalized populations. Dr. Keye is a turnaround specialist and accountability expert who uses data to transform systems utilizing impact performance metrics and outcomes as well as a systems convener with a proven track record of bringing diverse populations people together into a community of practice to solve complex issues resulting in customized products and services on-time and within budget.
Prior roles include the Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Compliance Officer which was expanded to include Strategic Partnerships, Workforce, and Career Development as Chief Social Equity Officer at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, OJP Peer Reviewer for BJA, Bureau of Justice Statistics, (BJS), National Institute of Justice. In addition, Sub-contractor and Steering Committee Member at The Center for Social Innovation, (C4sI), Inc., and Chief Learning Officer and co-founder at R3 Score Technologies, Inc.
Dr. Keye’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to cultural competency, skill development, strategy alignment, inclusive leadership, strategic thinking, cultural awareness, strategic partnerships, educational leadership, cultural diversity, strategic communications, talent management, community engagement, coaching, organizational effectiveness, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), creativity and innovation, community impact, youth development, strategic vision, and nonprofit organizations.
Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Keye earned her B.A. in Biology from Lincoln University followed by her M.A. in Education Administration from Old Dominion University. She then earned her Doctorate in Education Leadership from Virginia Tech.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Keye has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she was awarded Who’s Who of Professional Women. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Educational and Leadership Consultant of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Keye for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Pamela Keye is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Keye attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and god-fearing mother who instilled that education is a rich man's friend but a poor person's salvation. She believes in the importance of adaptability, agility, evidence-based decision-making, and harnessing the power of human capital as the main component of all significant institutional change. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family as well as reading and watching shows about interior design, homes, and gardens. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-pamela-y-keye-507980121/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
