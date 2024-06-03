JEJU, SOUTH KOREA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gao Jinhong, Secretary-General of ASEAN, delivered a speech on May 30, 2024, at the 19th Jeju Forum, exploring how to further enrich and strengthen the partnership and cooperation between ASEAN and Korea. The efforts are aimed at elevating global business cooperation to new heights, contributing to a more prosperous and harmonious world.

Speakers included the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, the 91st Prime Minister of Japan, Yasuo Fukuda, and the Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave a televised address.

Theme: Collaborating for a Better World, Tiens Group Participates as a Group

The theme of this forum is "Collaborating for a Better World," focusing on hot topics in international economics, politics, and culture to seek new opportunities for cooperation and development. Tiens Group sent delegates to interact face-to-face with global business leaders and political celebrities, discussing new opportunities and challenges in global cooperation and development. For Chinese companies, attending this Jeju Forum is a rare opportunity to deeply understand the economic development trends and market opportunities in Korea and the Asian region, opening broader prospects for corporate development.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureates World Summit in Beijing Moved onto the Agenda

Ekaterina Zagladina, Chair of the Standing Secretariat of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates World Summit, reached a cooperation intent with the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society to assist Nobel Peace Prize laureates and organizations in spreading messages of peace and motivating civil society and global youth.

Panama Pacific International Exposition Society's Korean Conference Held

Delegations from the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society (California, USA), the Panama Canal Historical Society, the Panama Pacific International Exposition Committee, and the Panama Pacific International Exposition Association (Hong Kong) attended the 2024 Jeju Forum. Concurrently, the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society’s Korean Working Meeting was successfully held. Meanwhile, Tiens Group also sent delegates to this important meeting.

At the Jeju Forum, the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society's delegation actively participated in discussions, sharing experiences and outcomes of the Panama Pacific International Exposition, and discussing new opportunities for global cooperation and development with attendees. The Panama Pacific International Exposition Society's Korean Working Meeting was also successfully held, laying a solid foundation for further promoting the cooperation and development of the Panama Pacific International Exposition in Korea. Tiens Group's delegates discussed the development strategies and cooperation opportunities of the Panama Pacific International Exposition in Korea with the attendees, engaging in face-to-face interactions with Korean business leaders and politicians to deepen understanding of the economic trends in Korea and the Asian region, and to expand new spaces for enterprise development.

By participating in the 2024 Jeju Forum and the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society's Korean Working Meeting, all parties will work together to promote transnational cooperation, pushing global business cooperation to new heights, and contributing to a more prosperous and harmonious world.