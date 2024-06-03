WISe.ART Partners with Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society on Upcoming Phygital Sustainability Expo

Announcement on the Nasdaq Tower in New York City can be viewed at https://youtu.be/28nV8L_TXaw?si=Fb1_EBN7LQcLGfFb

Rome, Italy – June 3, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company, announced that its subsidiary WISe.ART has partnered with Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society (“Society”) on the upcoming Phygital Sustainability Expo® (“Expo”) in Rome, Italy.

Phygital Sustainability Expo® Details:

Date: June 4-5, 2024

Time: 10.00 am - 9.00 p.m.

Location: Museum of the Imperial Forum

Salita del Grillo, 32, Rome, Italy

In addition to WISe.ART’s partnership, WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and Hedera DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) are playing crucial roles in advancing the Phygital Sustainability industry, especially in the realm of sustainable fashion. WISeKey's cybersecurity solutions ensure the integrity and authenticity of digital identities and data, which is vital for maintaining transparent and secure supply chains. By tracking and authenticating every step of the production process, WISeKey helps brands verify the origin and sustainability of their materials, thus fostering trust with consumers.

On the other hand, Hedera DePIN leverages blockchain technology to enhance transparency and traceability within the fashion industry. By recording every transaction and process on a decentralized ledger, Hedera ensures that all data is immutable and accessible, allowing consumers and stakeholders to verify the sustainability claims of fashion brands. This integration not only boosts consumer confidence but also encourages brands to adopt more sustainable practices.

About the Expo

The Phygital Sustainability Expo®, now in its 5th edition, serves as a catalyst for sustainable fashion by encouraging conscious consumer choices. It empowers fashion enthusiasts to opt for low-impact materials, cruelty-free alternatives, circular “econology” (economy and ecology) and sustainable production processes. The event ingeniously brings together technology and fashion, featuring cutting-edge solutions that pave the way for a sustainable future.

Each year, the Expo welcomes top institutional representatives from national and European governments, multi-sector multinationals, and world-renowned opinion leaders. The Expo is intended to underscore the importance of Europe's pioneering strategy of delineating itself as a global sustainability policy maker. Partners of the Expo include European Parliament and European Commission, as well as Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italian Trade Agency (ITA), and Department for Tourism, Events, Sports and Fashion of Rome Capitol City.



The schedule for Phygital Sustainability Expo® includes:

Guest Speakers: 100 guest speakers in attendance from 17 different nations, including numerous Italian Ministers, international opinion leaders, industry experts and top executives from multinational corporations and innovators. All lectures are simultaneously translated from Italian to English and vice versa.





100 guest speakers in attendance from 17 different nations, including numerous Italian Ministers, international opinion leaders, industry experts and top executives from multinational corporations and innovators. All lectures are simultaneously translated from Italian to English and vice versa. Sustainable Made in Italy Awards : Five excellences of Sustainable Made in Italy will be awarded by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, at the end of the panel dedicated to Made in Italy. The awardees are Sir. Federico Marchetti, Bottega Veneta's CEO Bartolomeo Rongone, James Ferragamo, the Director General of Dolce & Gabbana and a surprise for the "Young Innovator" category. The award ceremony will be held in the morning of June 5.





: Five excellences of Sustainable Made in Italy will be awarded by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, at the end of the panel dedicated to Made in Italy. The awardees are Sir. Federico Marchetti, Bottega Veneta's CEO Bartolomeo Rongone, James Ferragamo, the Director General of Dolce & Gabbana and a surprise for the "Young Innovator" category. The award ceremony will be held in the morning of June 5. Narrated Fashion Show® : To raise awareness, a live narrator voice communicates the innovation and sustainability of each outfit and the estimated carbon footprint emitted for production. The show will be held June 4 at 8:30 p.m.





: To raise awareness, a live narrator voice communicates the innovation and sustainability of each outfit and the estimated carbon footprint emitted for production. The show will be held June 4 at 8:30 p.m. Narrated Fashion Show® in the METAVERSE : Held simultaneously in the parallel universe, i.e., in the metaverse, the same outfits parade on Spatial, reachable via QR code for those who cannot be physically present. The show will be held June 4 at 8:30 p.m.





: Held simultaneously in the parallel universe, i.e., in the metaverse, the same outfits parade on Spatial, reachable via QR code for those who cannot be physically present. The show will be held June 4 at 8:30 p.m. Exhibit in the Culture of Sustainability . On the scenic terraces of the Museum of the Imperial Forum, there will be an exhibit by FAO to educate the youngest generations on the importance of Sustainable Development Goals. Available all-day June 4 and 5.





. On the scenic terraces of the Museum of the Imperial Forum, there will be an exhibit by FAO to educate the youngest generations on the importance of Sustainable Development Goals. Available all-day June 4 and 5. Educational Workshops in the Ancient Millenary Location : Skilled Artisans will offer free workshops on ancient crafts such as glove making. Curated by UNIC-Italian Tanneries. Available all-day June 4 and 5.





: Skilled Artisans will offer free workshops on ancient crafts such as glove making. Curated by UNIC-Italian Tanneries. Available all-day June 4 and 5. Augmented Reality (AR) Pathway : Using technology from Hevolus Innovation, gamification and AR playful activities will inform the audience about the life cycle of a t-shirt: from cotton field to landfill at the end of use; comparing the carbon footprint the same garment would have for the planet by applying circular economy. Available all-day June 4 and 5.





: Using technology from Hevolus Innovation, gamification and AR playful activities will inform the audience about the life cycle of a t-shirt: from cotton field to landfill at the end of use; comparing the carbon footprint the same garment would have for the planet by applying circular economy. Available all-day June 4 and 5. Projection of Report's (RAI) documentary "Giralamoda": Together with Greenpeace's investigations and research unit, Report tracked consumer's returns, purchased directly from companies' websites. Available in the evening of June 5.





The Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society has solidified its influential position within Italy's sustainable fashion landscape. It actively contributes to the Table for Fashion of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development and the Fashion Table of the Lazio Region. Presidente Valeria Mangani's remarkable achievements have earned her recognition as the "Sustainable Fashion Expert" by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development.

Together, the Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society and the Phygital Sustainability Expo® spearhead the ecological transition of Italy's fashion and design sector. Through its endeavors, the Society raises awareness and advocates for sustainable practices among businesses and consumers, establishing Italy as a prominent global hub for sustainable fashion.

For more information about the Sustainable Fashion Innovation Society and the Phygital Sustainability Expo®, visit sustainablefashioninnovation.org.

About WISe.ART:

WISe.ART is a pioneering force in the field of sustainable art, committed to promoting eco-conscious practices within the creative industry. With a focus on fostering sustainability and innovation, WISe.ART continues to redefine the boundaries of art, inspiring a new generation of environmentally responsible artists.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

