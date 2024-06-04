City of Bedford, TX Modernizes Fire Permitting and Business Licensing with OpenGov
The new system will allow for faster processing and easier access to permit statuses, reducing office visits and enhancing overall customer service.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Bedford, TX, wanted to eliminate a paper-only system that resulted in redundant data entry and lacked field access for critical fire permit information and business licenses. The City decided to upgrade its current partnership with OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.
Situated in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Bedford sought to eliminate paperwork and improve transparency and accessibility for both staff and applicants. They required a system that could handle the complexities of fire permitting and licensing with online functionalities. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was selected for its ability to streamline these processes, offering online applications and integrations that supported a more efficient workflow, and become centralized with other permits and licenses that the City was already using the system for.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Bedford is set to experience an improvement in how fire permits and business licenses are managed. The new system will allow for faster processing and easier access to permit statuses, reducing office visits and enhancing overall customer service. Additionally, the move to a digital platform will facilitate a more responsive and effective fire department, ensuring safety and compliance across the City.
Bedord joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
