Fish and Wildlife Almanac, June 3 (published June 3, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, June 5, Katie Lee, University of Minnesota Extension educator, will talk about keeping honeybees in backyards. She will discuss basic honeybee biology, some of the pros and cons of beekeeping, equipment needed and what to expect from this fun activity.

In a webinar on Wednesday, June 12, chef Colin Murray will broadcast live from the kitchen of a Minnesota-based catering company about how cooking with wild game differs from conventional store-bought options. Watch as guest chefs prepare a meal with recipes submitted through the DNR’s Wild Minnesota Recipe Exchange while giving cooking tips and suggestions for wild game.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.