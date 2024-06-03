Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,317 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Wildlife Almanac, June 3 (published June 3, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, June 5, Katie Lee, University of Minnesota Extension educator, will talk about keeping honeybees in backyards. She will discuss basic honeybee biology, some of the pros and cons of beekeeping, equipment needed and what to expect from this fun activity.

In a webinar on Wednesday, June 12, chef Colin Murray will broadcast live from the kitchen of a Minnesota-based catering company about how cooking with wild game differs from conventional store-bought options. Watch as guest chefs prepare a meal with recipes submitted through the DNR’s Wild Minnesota Recipe Exchange while giving cooking tips and suggestions for wild game.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.

You just read:

Fish and Wildlife Almanac, June 3 (published June 3, 2024)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more