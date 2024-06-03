New Leader for Office of Victim Services

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the appointment of Bea Hanson as director of the New York State Office of Victim Services (OVS). In this role, she will oversee the state agency that supports and funds community-based programs that provide direct services to victims and survivors of crime. The Office provides a critical financial safety net for individuals with no other resources to pay for expenses they incurred as a result of being victimized, such as medical and counseling bills, funeral and burial costs, and reimbursement of lost wages, among other financial assistance.

“I am confident that Director Hanson will advance the mission of the Office of Victim Services and provide New Yorkers with the essential resources they need to heal and thrive in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “I look forward to working together as we continue to improve public safety while ensuring that crime victims have access to the resources and support that they deserve.”

Director Hanson has decades of experience in the victim services field, working in both the public and nonprofit sectors. She joins the administration from the New York City Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, where she served as senior advisor since January 2021. In that role, she was responsible for developing and implementing programs and policies to prevent, reduce and respond to gender-based violence. Prior to that position, Director Hanson worked in the New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, serving as executive director of the New York City Domestic Violence Task Force.

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “I am honored to join Governor Hochul’sa dministration. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff at the Office of Victim Services to ensure the rights of victims of crime, further advance equity and improve access to services for all survivors of crime and their loved ones.”

In addition to her work in New York City, Director Hanson has served as Acting Director/Principal Deputy Director of the federal Office on Violence Against Women from 2011 through 2017; Chief Program Officer for New York City-based Safe Horizon, the nation’s leading victim assistance organization; and Director of Client Services at the New York City Anti-Violence Project, where she led programs for the nation’s largest crime victim assistance and advocacy organization serving the LGBT community. Director Hanson has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree from the Hunter College School of Social Work, and a doctorate in social welfare from the City University of New York.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “We extend our sincere congratulations and support to OVS Director Hanson. We look forward to working closely with the new director and the entire OVS team as we endeavor to improve public safety, support survivors and victims of crime, and promote healing and opportunities to thrive throughout New York State.”

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, “I have had the privilege of working with Bea Hanson, advocating and creating policy for women’s rights and all survivors of gender-based violence. Bea’s appointment as the new Director of the New York State Office of Victim Services is a win for survivors across the state as she brings with her a deep understanding of the importance of a mission that is survivor-centered, trauma-informed and culturally responsive.”

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Bea Hanson has a proven track record of delivering improved outcomes for some of New York’s most vulnerable communities. The Office of Victim Services is a valued partner and I look forward to deep collaboration under her leadership, to prevent violence against children, youth and families, and develop additional supports that promote safety and stability for survivors.”

State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Congratulations to Bea Hanson on her appointment as Director of the Office of Victim Services. Director Hanson is a proven leader with extensive experience as an advocate for crime victims, and I am looking forward to working with her in the coming months and years.”

OVS Advisory Council Co-Chair Lindsey Crusan-Muse said, “Bea Hanson is a champion of victims' rights who has tirelessly advanced services for crime survivors and this expertise will have a profound impact on victims statewide. Victim assistance programs and the Office of Victim Services Advisory Council eagerly anticipate collaborating with Director Hanson and her team to bring help, healing, and hope to crime survivors across the state."

OVS Advisory Council Co-Chair Remla Parthasarathy said, “Bea Hanson’s long and impressive history as a leader in the victim rights field at both the state and national level make her the ideal choice for the position. We are thrilled to have her at OVS and look forward to a productive and collaborative working relationship with her and her team.”

Last year, the Office of Victim Services provided nearly $16.5 million to victims and survivors of crime and their family members for medical and counseling bills; occupational and vocational rehabilitation; lost wages and support; funeral and burial expenses; costs associated with court and medical transportation, security devices, moving, crime scene cleanup and replacement or repair of essential personal property. New York is the only state in the country with no cap on medical and counseling expenses; state law limits other types of reimbursement or compensation. In addition, OVS directly reimbursed medical providers $2.4 million for forensic rape exams in 2023. All reimbursement and compensation for crime-related costs are paid by fines, fees and surcharges paid by certain individuals convicted in state or federal court, not federal or state tax dollars.

The Office of Victim Services funds and supports 239 community-based programs across the state that provide essential services, such as crisis counseling, support groups, case management, emergency shelter, civil legal help, and relocation assistance, among other assistance, to victims and survivors, loved ones, and communities. These programs provide services at no cost and regardless of whether an individual has reported the crime to police. Follow the Office of Victim Services on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.