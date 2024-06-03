Projects Watches and Maira Kalman Introduce "Don't Think Too Much" Watch From M&Co.

Don't Think Too Much in Black from Maira Kalman + Projects Watches Don't Think Too Much in Brass from Maira Kalman + Projects Watches Projects Watches

The first addition to the iconic M&Co. collection in more than 25 years, the watch is the first collaboration between Maira Kalman and Projects.

We're thrilled to release this collaboration with Maira and M&Co. to add to the line's iconic legacy and continue its history of creating beautiful and irreverent works of art.” — David Worn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Projects Watches is delighted to announce the latest addition to its iconic M&Co line: "Don't Think Too Much," a whimsical and beautiful timepiece designed in collaboration with celebrated artist and author Maira Kalman. This watch encapsulates the vibrant creativity and playful spirit that Kalman and M&Co are renowned for, bringing a unique and thoughtful accessory to wrists everywhere.

A Continued Collaboration

"Don't Think Too Much" continues the fruitful partnership between Projects Watches and Maira Kalman, following the success of previous M&Co designs initiated by her late husband, designer Tibor Kalman. Kalman's distinct artistic voice, known for its humor, poignancy, and reflections on the human experience, is beautifully expressed in this new piece. The watch features a charming illustration of Max, the beloved poetic dog from Kalman's children's book series, serving as a gentle reminder to take life a little less seriously and to find joy in everyday moments.

Maira Kalman on the Design

In a recent interview, Maira Kalman shared her thoughts on the creative process behind "Don't Think Too Much." Reflecting on the balance between work and play, she said, "I think that sense of wanting everything to be beautiful and also not wanting it to be so self-conscious or tight. That it's just kind of thrown together in a pleasing way, not too done." Kalman's approach emphasizes the beauty found in spontaneity and the joy of embracing imperfections.

Kalman's deep connection to New York City and her experiences in such a dynamic environment have profoundly influenced her work. "I mean, New York is... do I have to say it's the greatest city on earth? Isn't it obvious? It's like it's never finished. It's always changing and moving and frenetic and surprising. It's the best,” she remarked. This sense of constant evolution and unexpected beauty is captured in the design of "Don't Think Too Much."

The Philosophy Behind "Don't Think Too Much"

The watch's name and design reflect a philosophy that Kalman holds dear. "The sense that you're worrying and trying to solve a problem and trying to analyze and figure something out – very often, the only way to deal with it is to not think and to allow your brain to process on its own in a calmer kind of way," she explained. “You find pretty quickly that you've stopped thinking in the most wonderful way and you're looking at things and you're looking at dogs and trees and people and the pleasure of that, the release of that allows your brain to empty and then amazing things flood in ideas and such. So, when it becomes part of your routine, it's pretty fantastic. So this gentle reminder, don't think too much.”

A Timeless Piece for Every Occasion

The "Don't Think Too Much" watch is a wearable piece of art set in the ultra-lightweight M&Co case with a custom minimalist leather band for all-day comfort, available in two styles. It retails for $159 and will be available for purchase on June 1, 2024, at www.projectswatches.com and select retailers.

About Projects Watches

Projects Watches is dedicated to bringing visionary design to everyday objects. By collaborating with renowned designers and artists over the past 35 years, Projects Watches creates timepieces that are not only functional but also serve as statements of personal style and artistic expression as beautiful, affordable, and wearable works of art.

About the Artist, Maira Kalman

Maira Kalman is an author/illustrator/designer. Author/illustrator of over thirty books for adults and children. Contributor to The New York Times and The New Yorker. Her work has been exhibited at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, The ICA in Philadelphia and High Museum of Art, Atlanta among many others. With her husband Tibor Kalman, worked at his design studio, M&Co, on a vast array of products and editorial projects. She lives in NYC.

