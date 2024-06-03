ImprintCX Expands, Announces the Appointment of Harry Hynekamp as Vice President
New Vice President brings deep understanding of Guest and Customer Experience.
We are privileged to have Harry join ImprintCX. His passion and experiences in entertainment and sports events, and with franchised businesses are highly valuable for our clients.”MATLACHA, FL, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ImprintCX LLC announced the appointment of a new Vice President, Harry Hynekamp.
— Ed Murphy, ImprintCX Co-founder and President
Mr. Hynekamp most recently served as AMB Sports and Entertainment Vice President, Guest Experience. Harry has a deep understanding of the Fan Experience; specifically, he was responsible for delivering the best guest experiences for all customers, guests, and fans of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, and all other top sports and entertainment events at the world-class Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Under his leadership for two consecutive years, the NFL’s 2023-24 Voice of the Fan Survey results ranked the Atlanta Falcons as the team with the best Gameday Staff in the NFL. That distinction included additional #1 rankings, including improving the fan’s game day experience, team member knowledge, presence and being easy to contact for assistance, addressing fan behavior, and fan code of conduct policy enforcement.
"I’m looking forward to joining an incredible team who are dedicated to assisting organizations in creating exceptional experiences for their team members, their fans, guests, customers, business, and communities. Customer experience is all about innovating, creating excellence, strategy, accountability, adding value, differentiating, creating sustainable business excellence, and accelerating financial performance. Let’s get to work!" -- Harry Hynekamp, ImprintCX Vice President
Prior to his success with AMB Sports and Entertainment, Harry was the first-ever General Manager of Customer Experience at Mercedes-Benz USA, where he successfully led the organization’s focus on delivering exceptional customer experience. In 2017, under his guidance, Mercedes-Benz USA and its nationwide dealer network ranked as the #1 luxury brand for a second time in the JD Powers Sales Satisfaction Index study.
"Harry brings terrific experience and enthusiasm to CX, and we’re excited to have him join our team. He is passionate about the power of creating an exceptional culture centered on shared values and the impact that has not just on customers but also on employees." -- Beth Karawan, ImprintCX Co-founder and Executive Vice President
About ImprintCX
ImprintCX is a modern marketing and customer experience services company that seamlessly combines insights, consulting, and activation into one integrated offering. The company is powered by sophisticated analytics, deep human understanding, and design thinking to help organizations develop and deploy retention and lifetime value strategies for high-impact customers. Collectively, the ImprintCX team has developed and led hundreds of customer experience transformations for Fortune 500 companies.
