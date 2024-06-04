Town of Truro, MA Streamlines Permitting Process with OpenGov

The new system will not only reduce reliance on paper applications but will also expedite payment processing and improve the applicant experience.

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking to reduce administrative tasks and improve approval processes to gain both efficiency and user satisfaction, the Town of Truro, MA, was on the search for a permitting platform. They selected OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Truro, located in the picturesque Outer Cape Cod, faced challenges including less than ideal applicant experience and difficulty processing payments. The Town sought a solution that could deliver faster approvals, improved transparency, and a seamless online process for residents. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the optimal choice due to its ability to automate workflows, improve the applicant experience, and provide mobile functionalities, enhancing the overall efficiency of the permitting process.By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Truro can anticipate an upgrade in how community development services are managed. The new system will not only reduce reliance on paper applications but will also expedite payment processing and improve the applicant experience. Additionally, the enhanced transparency and reporting features are expected to foster greater accountability and satisfaction among Truro’s residents and business owners.Truro joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.