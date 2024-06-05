The Maurice and Anna Show makes is debut on Knekt TV
Maurice Bernard and Anna Damergis come together! Tune in today!
THE MAURICE & ANNA SHOW NOW ON KNEKT TV!
Knekt TV proudly announces the debut of "The Maurice & Anna Show," a captivating new talk show hosted by three-time Emmy Award-winning actor and mental health advocate Maurice Benard and award-winning actress, writer, and producer Anna Damergis. Premiering this month, the show promises real stories, genuine laughter, and open, heartfelt conversations.
Real Friends! Real Stories! Lots of Laughs!
"The Maurice & Anna Show" brings together two dynamic personalities to explore actual stories and relationships. Maurice and Anna, who share a deep friendship, engage in candid discussions with celebrity guests such as Cameron Mathison, Natalie Friedman, Glozell Green, author Dr. Maria Baltazzi, and sex and relationship therapist Simone Bienne. Each episode offers a unique blend of humor, sincerity, and insight, ensuring an engaging viewing experience.
https://themauriceandannashow.com
About Maurice Benard:
Maurice Benard, celebrated for his 30-year portrayal of Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital, is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. A three-time Emmy Award winner, Maurice is also a dedicated mental health advocate, having lived with bipolar disorder for over 20 years. His New York Times best-selling book, "Nothing General About It," provides an intimate look at his life and struggles with mental illness. Maurice and his wife Paula Benard, married for over 35 years, produce the popular YouTube podcast series "State of Mind," where they focus on helping others overcome mental health challenges. Together, they have four children and three grandchildren.
Follow Maurice Bernard on Instagram at:
https://www.instagram.com/mauricebenard
To learn more about Maurice's podcast, State Of Mind, please subscribe at:
https://www.youtube.com/@MBStateOfMind
About Anna Damergis:
Anna Damergis is a multi-talented actress, writer, and producer originally from New York, now residing in Los Angeles with her son, Andrew. Her short film "Mother’s Day" won "Best Actress" and "Best Genre Drama" at the NIIFVF, while her documentary "Smyrna: Paradise is Burning" won "Best Historical Film" at the Cannes World Film Festival 2023. Anna also executive produced, wrote, and acted in "My Best Friend The Baby Snatcher," which premiered on LMN and is available on Amazon under the title "Maternal Sin." As a talented creative entrepreneur and powerhouse super connector, Anna is dedicated to building long-lasting relationships in her industry. She currently co-hosts "The Maurice & Anna Show" on Knekt TV with Maurice Benard.
Follow Anna Damergis on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/annadamergis)
About Knekt TV:
Knekt TV is a premier digital network offering a diverse range of programming that inspires, entertains, and educates. From talk shows and documentaries to live events and exclusive series, Knekt TV brings compelling content to audiences worldwide.
For more information, visit [Knekt TV's official website:
https://www.knekttv.com
Tune in to "The Maurice & Anna Show" on Knekt TV for an unforgettable experience filled with authentic conversations, heartfelt stories, and plenty of laughs.
