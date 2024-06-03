HOLLYWOOD'S BRIGHTEST STARS RALLY FOR PROJECT ANGEL FOOD'S LEAD WITH LOVE FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Special airs Saturday, June 22, live at 7pm, on KTLA 5 and will include John Stamos & Lori Loughlin in a Full House Reunion

HOLLYWOOD , CA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food, announced that Project Angel Food’s Emmy-nominated benefit broadcast special, Lead with Love Five Year Anniversary Special, presented by City National Bank, will return to KTLA 5 on Saturday, June 22, live at 7 p.m. with appearances from the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood.

Joining hosts Steven Weber and Jessica Holmes are co-hosts Loni Love and Alec Mapa, announcer Lisa Foxx; along with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Alexander, Jean Smart, Eric McCormack, New Kids on the Block, Chaka Khan, Brad Paisley, Kathy Griffin, Margaret Cho, Jackée Harry, Megan Hilty, Tyler Henry, Melody Thomas Scott, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Sheryl Underwood, Lawrence Zarian, Gregory Zarian, Project Angel Food founder Marianne Williamson, and others, plus, a Knot’s Landing reunion with Donna Mills, Michele Lee, and Joan Van Ark along with “Five Year Flashback” encore appearances by Ringo Starr, Oprah Winfrey, Carol Burnett, Paula Abdul, Lily Tomlin, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Emmy Award-winning producer Brad Bessey (Entertainment Tonight, The Talk), Michael Levitt (Billboard Music Awards, Daytime Emmys, American Rescue Dog Show) return as Executive Producers, along with Ayoub and KTLA’s Marcus Smith and Jacob Burch.

The two-hour extravaganza will feature performances by Jason Alexander, Jewel, Ziggy Marley, David Archuleta, Thelma Houston, and America’s Got Talent show-stopper Sarah Potenza with musical director Michael Orland, along with “Five Year Flashback” performances from Annie Lennox, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Kristin Chenoweth, Sarah McLachlan, Josh Groban, Pentatonix, Vanessa Williams, LeAnn Rimes, and others.

Ayoub says, “Lead with Love Five Year Anniversary Special is a night of community, commitment, and caring and will spotlight the power of unity—neighbors helping neighbors and friends coming together to make a difference for those who need us most.”



City National Bank has been the Presenting Sponsor of Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love since its inception in 2020. JaHan Wang, Executive Vice President of City National Entertainment, says, “One of the hallmarks of City National Bank is giving back to the communities we serve. In that spirit, we are proud to support Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love Five Year Anniversary Special as they work to improve health outcomes and end food insecurity for our fellow Angelenos.”

About Lead with Love:

Since premiering in June 2020, Lead with Love has raised more than $4 million for Project Angel Food’s vital work of feeding critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles County and has been nominated for a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award. Over 125 celebrities have appeared on the fundraiser to support Project Angel Food’s mission and further awareness and make this an important annual event.

Airing live on KTLA 5, Lead with Love streams simultaneously on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung, as well as on KTLA and Project Angel Food’s websites, YouTube channels, plus Instagram, Facebook, and X feeds.

About Project Angel Food:

Founded in 1989, Project Angel Food nourishes the spirit and health of vulnerable people facing critical and life-threatening illnesses by preparing and delivering medically tailored meals with love, care, and dignity. More than 2,500 clients are fed daily with more than 1.5 million meals delivered each year — 18 million in its 35-year history.



# # #