DFPI Launches Network to Help Californians Navigate Their Student Loans

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced today the launch of the Student Loan Empowerment Network (SLE Network), a network of community-based and legal aid organizations that will provide free assistance to Californians struggling to understand and pay off their student loan debts.

“The Student Loan Empowerment Network will help Californians understand their student loan debt and, in some cases, break the cycle of debt that many borrowers are facing,” said DFPI Commissioner Clothilde V. Hewlett. “At the DFPI it is our goal to empower all Californians to take control of their financial outlook through resources and education, and the Student Loan Empowerment Network is a shining example of working toward that goal.”

California residents with any amount of current student loan debt are eligible to access resources through the network. Borrowers looking for assistance through SLE Network can fill out an intake form at studentloanhelp.dfpi.ca.gov or call (888) 774-2227. From there, borrowers will be connected to a network coordinator who will refer them to a SLE Network organization based on their assistance concerns and location. Network organizations include:

BALANCE

National Consumer Law Center

MyPath

East Bay Community Law Center

International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Sacramento

The Cambodian Family

Koreatown Youth & Community Center

Lutheran Social Services of Southern California

Housing and Economic Rights Advocates (HERA)

Bay Area Legal Aid

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles

Legal Aid Society of San Bernardino

Legal Aid Society of San Diego

Public Counsel

As part of DFPI’s mission to protect consumers from financial risks, fraud and abuse, in January, DFPI awarded $7.25 million in grants to 14 organizations throughout California to offer general and specialized legal aid support to the more than four million California student loan borrowers who currently carry more than $148 billion in student loan debt, both the largest in the nation.

The Student Loan Empowerment Network was authorized via Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2022-2023 budget to further the state’s commitment to providing Californians who hold student loans with vital information about their rights and options.

Additional information can be found at https://studentloanhelp.dfpi.ca.gov/ or (888) 774-2227.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) protects consumers, regulates financial services, and fosters responsible innovation. The DFPI protects consumers by establishing and enforcing financial regulations that promote transparency and accountability. We empower all Californians to access a fair and equitable financial marketplace through education and preventing potential risks, fraud, and abuse. Learn more at dfpi.ca.gov.