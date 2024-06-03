New Music Alert Blood Sausage For Breakfast from American Alt Prog Rockers Nraakors
Track Title: Blood Sausage for Breakfast Genre: Neo Classical / French Film Score Launch Date: 1st June 2024 ISRC Code: USDY42192141IOWA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a wistful, dreamlike quality to this new instrumental piece from the Nraakors Project. Written by James Kasper and Joseph Norman, and given life by Jonathan Wilson on alto sax, Anastasia Scholze on piano, and Tracy Kramer on cello, this is a beautiful blending of Jazz and neoclassical that will evoke deep revery long after it is over. As Kasper says about the inspiration of the piece: "I was thinking about World War One and British officers living fairly well. Then heading to the trenches for the day after a proper breakfast."
Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre captures this dualism in their video for the piece, setting up the struggle to carry on even when facing unknown dangers. Their visuals echo the musical stylings of the performance, capturing that uncertain moment that exists between slumber and harsh reality. It is a moment which is all too familiar these days, as we all labor to understand and survive the craziness of the world around us.
The Nraakors Project is Jim Kasper, Joseph Norman, and Gigi Macabre. These three artists form the heart of the Project, and are the core creative force behind it, but they consciously seek out other talented performers and visual artists, as seen in this collaboration with Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre. This spirit of innovation and exploration invites us in, to share a collective vision of what might be.
Be sure to sample the other tracks from their debut album HOPPEL POPPEL on their YouTube channel.
Contact nraakors at nraakors@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here
Blood Sausage for Breakfast from the album Hoppel Poppel by nraakors