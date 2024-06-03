Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,137 in the last 365 days.

New Music Alert Blood Sausage For Breakfast from American Alt Prog Rockers Nraakors

Nraakors Brand New Single Blood Sausage For Breakfast Out Now

Blood Sausage For Breakfast

Track Title: Blood Sausage for Breakfast Genre: Neo Classical / French Film Score Launch Date: 1st June 2024 ISRC Code: USDY42192141

IOWA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a wistful, dreamlike quality to this new instrumental piece from the Nraakors Project. Written by James Kasper and Joseph Norman, and given life by Jonathan Wilson on alto sax, Anastasia Scholze on piano, and Tracy Kramer on cello, this is a beautiful blending of Jazz and neoclassical that will evoke deep revery long after it is over. As Kasper says about the inspiration of the piece: "I was thinking about World War One and British officers living fairly well. Then heading to the trenches for the day after a proper breakfast."

Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre captures this dualism in their video for the piece, setting up the struggle to carry on even when facing unknown dangers. Their visuals echo the musical stylings of the performance, capturing that uncertain moment that exists between slumber and harsh reality. It is a moment which is all too familiar these days, as we all labor to understand and survive the craziness of the world around us.

The Nraakors Project is Jim Kasper, Joseph Norman, and Gigi Macabre. These three artists form the heart of the Project, and are the core creative force behind it, but they consciously seek out other talented performers and visual artists, as seen in this collaboration with Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre. This spirit of innovation and exploration invites us in, to share a collective vision of what might be.

Be sure to sample the other tracks from their debut album HOPPEL POPPEL on their YouTube channel.

Contact nraakors at nraakors@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here

Blood Sausage for Breakfast from the album Hoppel Poppel by nraakors

You just read:

New Music Alert Blood Sausage For Breakfast from American Alt Prog Rockers Nraakors

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more