The first educational event of MPI Bajío Mexicano within FIEXPO Workshop & Technical Visit concluded successfully
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the state of Guanajuato, one of the five states that make up the new chapter (Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, and Zacatecas), roundtables and networking events were held within the “Fiexpo Workshop & Technical Visit.” This event, part of the Meetings Industry, is defined as a platform for building strong relationships, sharing ideas, learning new skills, and inspiring innovation.
Before the event kicked off, Juan José Álvarez Brunel, Secretary of Tourism for the State of Guanajuato, welcomed the organizing committee and approximately 80 attendees, including hosted buyers from Argentina, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, and Ecuador. These participants enjoyed unforgettable moments upon their arrival in the state, including a street procession (callejoneada) and a welcome cocktail at the Wine Museum. Additionally, on May 24th, they experienced an educational day at Viñedo Tres Raíces.
The association MPI Bajío Mexicano worked collaboratively with the State of Guanajuato’s Minister of Tourism, IFIEXPO Latin America, and ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) to organize the association’s first educational event.
This event brought together specialized suppliers and destinations with top-level buyers from around the world. It served as a dynamic platform where opportunities were not only identified but actively seized, acting as a catalyst for international collaboration and business expansion. In addition to the educational sessions, which attracted over 60 participants, the association members engaged in business meetings with buyers from Latin America.
Salvador de Anda, the chapter president, expressed gratitude to the State of Guanajuato’s Secretariat of Tourism for their support, particularly through the events vice presidency led by Lupita Robles (Subsecretary of Promotion) and Cony Vallejo (Director of Specialized Segments).
Finally, the event concluded with the presentation of the second educational project, scheduled for Thursday, August 8th, at 7:00 PM at Hotel Villa María Cristina in Guanajuato Capital. The guest speaker will be Araceli Ramos Rosaldo, the national and international representative of tequila from Casa Cuervo. The topic of her presentation will be “Meetings Through the Senses,” and all are invited to participate.
