Expert Talk: Hairdressers are demystifying the hair colouring process

CARDIFF, WALES, WALES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazarou Hair, a premier hair salon chain in South Wales, is addressing the most common questions posed by clients regarding hair colouring. With a team of highly skilled stylists and five Goldwell Master Colourists, Lazarou Hair provides valuable insights into topics such as selecting suitable hair colours, understanding how hair dye works, choosing the right colour for different skin tones, managing hair dye mishaps, and maintaining healthy, vibrant coloured hair. Below are the answers to the most frequently asked questions by their clients:
"Which Hair Colour Suits Me?" // "Which Hair Colour Suits My Skin Tone?"
Choosing the right hair colour can significantly enhance one’s appearance and change the perception of oneself. A good starting point for selecting a suitable hair colour shade is to consider the individual's skin tone. For those with cool skin tones (characterised by blue or pink undertones), hair colours such as ash blonde, platinum, and cool browns work best. Warm skin tones (with yellow, peachy, or golden undertones) are complemented by rich shades like golden blonde, honey, caramel, and auburn. Neutral skin tones have the versatility to carry both cool and warm shades, providing a wide array of colour options.
"How Does Hair Dye Work?"
Understanding the science behind hair dye can demystify the colouring process. Hair dye works by opening the hair cuticle and depositing colour into the hair shaft. There are three main types of hair dye: temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent. Temporary dyes coat the hair shaft and wash out after a few shampoos. Semi-permanent dyes penetrate the hair shaft partially and typically last for about 4-6 weeks. Permanent dyes involve a chemical reaction that removes natural hair pigment and replaces it with new colour, providing long-lasting results.
"What Happens When Hair Dye Goes Wrong?"
The course of action when hair dye results are unsatisfactory depends on whether the issue arose from a home dye job or a professional salon appointment. If a home hair colour application went wrong, it is crucial to seek professional advice. Over-the-counter box dyes often coat the hair, making it challenging to correct without professional expertise. A skilled colourist can assess the situation and recommend appropriate corrective treatments, ensuring the hair is safely and effectively restored.
Conversely, if a salon appointment did not meet expectations, it is important to contact the salon directly. Most reputable salons have detailed complaints policies and are committed to resolving client concerns. They may offer corrective services or adjustments to address the issues. In both scenarios, relying on experienced professionals is key to achieving the best possible outcome and maintaining hair health.
"Can Hair Be Too Greasy to Bleach?"
For optimal bleaching results, hair should be slightly greasy, as natural oils provide a protective layer for the scalp, known as the acid mantle. This layer helps protect the scalp during the bleaching process. However, excessively greasy hair can interfere with the effectiveness of the bleaching agent. The excess oil forms a barrier that prevents the bleach from penetrating the hair shaft evenly, leading to uneven, patchy results. To achieve the best balance, it is recommended to avoid washing the hair for at least two days before the bleaching service.
"What Happens When Hair Goes Grey?"
Going grey is a natural part of aging, and it can happen at different ages for everyone. Embracing grey hair is a growing trend, and hair salons offer various solutions for those looking to enhance their grey hair or cover it. Grey hair can be dyed with vibrant colours or blended with highlights to create a youthful and stylish look. For those preferring to keep their grey, products designed to enhance and maintain silver tones are available.
"Can Hair Colour Change with Age?"
Yes, hair colour can change with age due to various factors including genetics, hormonal changes, and environmental exposure. As people age, hair often loses its natural pigment and can become grey or white. Additionally, natural hair colour may become duller over time. Regular touch-ups and professional advice from salons can help maintain vibrant hair colour with age.
"When is the Best Time to Colour Hair?"
The best time to colour hair depends on individual needs and hair condition. However, many hair experts recommend avoiding hair colouring when hair is excessively dry or damaged. Instead, it is advisable to undergo conditioning treatments first. Hair consultations are very useful as stylists help clients understand the best timing and approach for colouring hair to ensure optimal results.
"Will Hair Colour Damage My Hair?"
Hair colour can potentially cause damage, especially if not applied correctly or if the hair is already in a compromised state. However, this risk can be significantly reduced by using high-quality dyes and adhering to professional advice. Hair stylists prioritise hair health, employing advanced techniques and premium products to ensure the best outcomes. High-quality dyes contain conditioning agents and fewer harsh chemicals, which help to protect the hair shaft during the colouring process. Additionally, trained hair stylists assess the condition of the hair before proceeding with any hair colouring treatment, ensuring that the hair is strong enough to withstand the process.
Aftercare Tips for Maintaining Coloured Hair
To keep coloured hair looking vibrant and healthy, these aftercare tips are important:
- Sulphate-Free Shampoos and Conditioners: Sulphates can strip colour from hair, so it is recommended to opt for gentle, colour-safe products.
- Deep Condition: Hydrating hair with deep conditioning treatments helps maintain moisture and prevent damage.
- Limited Exposure to Heat: Excessive heat can cause colour fading and damage. It is advised to use heat styling tools sparingly and always apply a heat protectant.
- Protecting Hair from the Sun: UV rays can fade hair colour. Wearing a hat or using hair products with UV protection when spending time outdoors is beneficial.
- Avoid Chlorine: Chlorine can alter hair colour, especially in bleached or lightened hair. Using a swimming cap or applying a protective leave-in conditioner before swimming is recommended.
- Regular Touch-Ups: To keep hair colour looking fresh, it is important to schedule regular touch-ups and maintenance appointments with a stylist.
About Lazarou Hair
Founded in 1966, Lazarou Hair is a family-owned hair salon and barber chain with locations across Cardiff, including Duke Street/Cardiff Castle, Churchill Way, Riverside, Birchgrove, Whitchurch, Penarth as well as Talbot Green and Caerphilly. The salon’s rich history and long-standing presence in the community reflect its commitment to excellence and innovation. Lazarou Hair’s mission is to provide exceptional hair care services. Lazarou Hair offers personalised consultations to help clients choose the best haircuts, hair colours, treatments, or hair extensions suited to their individual needs.
