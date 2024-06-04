Trauma-Informed Addiction Treatment: A Holistic Approach to Recovery

IKON Recovery Logo Ikon Recovery Building Ikon Recovery Entrance Ikon Recovery Interior

Ikon Drug & Alcohol Recovery Center New Jersey is proud to announce its commitment to trauma-informed addiction treatment.

SADDLE BROOK, NJ, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikon Drug & Alcohol Recovery Center New Jersey is proud to announce its commitment to trauma-informed addiction treatment, providing individuals with comprehensive and compassionate care to address the interconnected challenges of addiction and trauma.

Understanding Co-Occurring Disorders

Addiction and trauma frequently co-occur, with many individuals experiencing both conditions simultaneously or developing one disorder as a result of the other. Research has shown a strong correlation between substance use disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), highlighting the need for integrated treatment approaches that address both issues concurrently.

The Principles of Trauma-Informed Care

Trauma-informed care recognizes the impact of trauma on an individual’s well-being and recovery journey. At Ikon Recovery Centers, we embrace trauma-informed principles by providing holistic support, fostering resilience, and empowering individuals to heal from past traumas.

What to Expect from Trauma-Informed Addiction Treatment

Our trauma-informed addiction treatment approach is rooted in understanding and addressing the impact of trauma on each individual’s life. We provide comprehensive care that acknowledges the diverse experiences of our clients, including physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, neglect, and other adverse childhood experiences.

Empowering Recovery Journeys

By integrating trauma-informed principles into our addiction treatment programs, we empower individuals to embark on their journey towards recovery with compassion, understanding, and support. Our team of psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists, and addiction specialists work collaboratively to provide personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each client.

About Ikon Drug & Alcohol Recovery Center New Jersey

Ikon Drug & Alcohol Recovery Center New Jersey is a leading addiction treatment center located in Saddle Brook, NJ. Our mission is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for individuals struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. With a focus on trauma-informed care, we strive to empower individuals to achieve lasting recovery and reclaim their lives.

