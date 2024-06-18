Flurstack Launches in Nigeria, Leading the Way in Contactless Payment Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flurstack, the premier contactless payment company, announces its official launch in Nigeria, poised to transform the landscape of contactless payment services. Founded in 2024 by Samuel Ntekob, Flurstack has quickly risen to prominence as the leading provider of soft POS solutions in Nigeria.
In a remarkable achievement, Flurstack has secured a substantial investment of $1 million USD to further bolster its innovative offerings and expand its reach within the Nigerian market. This significant funding is a testament to the confidence investors have in Flurstack's vision and the remarkable strides it has made in just four months since its inception.
Samuel Ntekob, Founder and CEO of Flurstack, commented on the milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to have garnered such strong support from investors who recognize the transformative potential of our contactless payment services. Flurstack is committed to revolutionizing the way Nigerians engage in transactions, providing a seamless and secure payment experience."
Flurstack has distinguished itself by offering cutting-edge soft POS solutions that prioritize security, convenience, and accessibility. With a user-friendly interface and robust security measures, Flurstack empowers users to tap to pay and receive payments with confidence, eliminating the risks associated with traditional payment methods.
The company's rapid ascent to prominence within the Nigerian market is a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and technological innovation. By leveraging the latest advancements in contactless payment technology, Flurstack is poised to redefine the future of transactions in Nigeria and beyond.
As Flurstack continues to chart new territories and push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of contactless payments, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and businesses with innovative solutions that simplify and enhance the digital payment experience.
For media inquiries or further information about Flurstack, please contact:
hi@flurstack.app
https://flurstack.app
About Flurstack:
Flurstack is a leading contactless payment company founded in 2024 by Samuel Ntekob. With a focus on revolutionizing transactions, Flurstack provides cutting-edge soft POS solutions that prioritize security, convenience, and accessibility. Headquartered in Nigeria, Flurstack is committed to empowering individuals and businesses with innovative offerings that simplify and enhance the digital payment experience. For more information, visit https://flurstack.app
