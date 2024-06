WIN WIN PRPLUS (SG) celebrates HOFS AWARDS 2024 success, urges business owners to elevate their brands globally

WIN WIN PRPLUS (SG) celebrates HOFS AWARDS 2024, honoring global leaders. Business owners, SMEs invited to elevate standards. Held in Singapore.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN WIN PRPLUS (SINGAPORE) has announced the success of the HOFS AWARDS 2024, the ceremony recognizing distinguished individuals and leading businesses worldwide. Held in Singapore, the ceremony honored influential figures across various sectors. Business owners and SMEs who’s looking for opportunities to level up their standards are invited to the ceremony.Ms. Thitima Navapakakul, CEO of WIN WIN PRPLUS (SINGAPORE), revealed that the company hosted the "Hall of Fame in Singapore AWARDS 2024 (HOFS AWARDS 2024)" at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia in Singapore. The event, held during May 23-24, 2024, was graced by esteemed guests from Royal Thai Embassy Singapore including Mrs. Ureerat Chareontoh, Ambassador of Thailand to Singapore, along with her delegation, Ms. Panalee Choosri, Counselor, and Ms. Nichaboon Angkerdchok, First Secretary. Representatives from the Thai Association Singapore included Mrs. Malinee Srinara, President of the Thai Association Singapore, and Dr. Mita Kelder, Treasurer of the Thai Association Singapore.The "Hall Of Fame Singapore AWARDS 2024" aimed to honor and elevate the standards of distinguished individuals and businesses of the year, recognized for their global influence and reputation. The AWARDS gathered experts from Singapore to set benchmarks for excellence.The primary goal of this event was to acknowledge and elevate the business standards of the AWARDS recipients to an international level, while celebrating the success of influential figures and top businesses. It aims to create exemplary organizations that can serve as case studies for others in the same industry, promoting competitive differentiation and excellence.During the HOFS 2024 ceremony, a forum was held on May 23, 2024, under the theme "UNLOCKING BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES." Government agencies provided session on funding, marketing, and networking to enhance SMEs' growth potential. The SME CENTER @ASME shared insights on penetrating the Singaporean market and consumer engagement. On May 24, 2024, Mr. Harjit Tulsi, a renowned A-List host known for his elegant and professional demeanor, emceed the ceremony.The recent HOFS AWARDS garnered significant attention from international media, with news coverage spread across more than 80 outlets worldwide. Leading Thai business figures attended the ceremony to receive awards, including representatives from Deksomboon, Kito, Dokbuaku, Tepthai, KMA, In2it, and BSC Hair Care. Renowned influencers including Janie Thienphosuvan, Now You C-Amy, Kaykai, Songkarn Taechanarong, and Dr. Napasasi Surawan, and LDA Ladies of Digital Age from Thailand, Trinh Pham from Vietnam, Shin Yubin from Cambodia, MAKANTERUSSS from Indonesia, Kimono Mom from Japan also participated in the ceremony.Ms. Thitima highlighted Singapore's status as a small but prosperous island nation, excelling in economics, society, culture, technology, and innovation. Known as the most developed country in Southeast Asia, Singapore boasts a high standard of living and modern public transportation, including the world's best airport for eight consecutive years. It is a top destination for tourists and travelers globally.Therefore, Win Win PRPlus Singapore invites business leaders and influencers to join in creating new experiences to elevate standards to the “International Level.” This platform guarantees to build confidence on the global stage with the HOFS AWARDS event held in Singapore, a country renowned as the most developed nation in Southeast Asia.The winners of HOFS Awards 2024 in the various categories were as follows:Businesses1. Wellness Product Hall of FameARYU2. Innovative Marketing Platform Hall of FameIamSoloPreneur3. Rising Star Healthcare Hall of FameLABLIBRARY4. Feminine Care Hall of FameRALABELLE5. Influential People in Social Beauty Business Hall of FameAVERY6. Impressive Restaurant Hall of FameMP THAI7. Outstanding Branding Cafe Hall of FameCafé Baga8. Perfume Hall of FamePhraphai Aroma9. Impressive Cafe Hall of FameTWOBAKEBOYS10. Packaging Design and Manufacturing Hall of FameNAPAT PACKAGING11. Aesthetic and Surgery Hall of FameFacebody Clinic12. Hair Transplant Center Hall of FameTHE SKIN CLINIC13. Skincare Hall Of FameANCC WONBemindMizuMiLanos14. Hair and Scalp Care Hall of FameBSC Hair Care15. Cosmetic Hall of FameGala CamilleIN2ITKMA16. Healthy Snacks Hall of Famesunsu17. Dietary Supplements Hall Of FameOMOMEGA We CarePlantoMonsterBomi.JEMILA18. Fashion Hall of FameASAVALABOUTIQUEMAISON DE AURI19. Oralcare Hall of FameDokbuakuTepthai20. OEM/ODM Manufacturer Hall Of FameMILOTT LABORATORIESREVOMEDThe Phaithon21. Agricultural Product Hall of FameRAINBOWS RICE22. Accommodation Hall of FameAndamantra Resort and Villa Phuket23. Electronic Innovation Hall of FameChaophraya Refrigerator24. Non-Surgical Orthopedic Center Hall of FameHealth Link Clinic25. Seasoning Hall of FameDeksomboon26. Footwear Hall of FameKitoInfluencers1. Cooking & Food Influencer Hall Of FameMAWINFINFERRRAndre Sarwono (Makanterusss)2. Entertainment Influencer Hall Of FameNow You C-Amytigercryy(Loeklak)THAMMACHAD3. Kids & Family Hall Of FameKimono Mom4. Lifestyle Influencer Hall Of FameRainnie Dara5. Trending Couple of Social Media Hall of FameMr. Songkarn Taechanarong & Dr. Napasasi SurawanZee & NuNew6. Travel Influencer Hall Of FameDotzsoh7. Game & Technology Influencers Hall Of Famezbing z.LDA8. Beauty and Health Influencer Hall of FameTrinh PhamDoctor A9. Shining International Artist Hall of FameMay Myint MoThotsaphone Sitphaxay10. The Pinnacle Figure of Health and BeautyJanie Thienphosuvan11. Celebrity Entrepreneur Hall of FamePhraerada Siridasophonvanich12. The Iconic Figure of Social MediaKaykaiAlyna SomnangShin YubinKhat Vaihang