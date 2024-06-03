WIN WIN PRPLUS (SG) celebrates HOFS AWARDS 2024 success, urges business owners to elevate their brands globally
WIN WIN PRPLUS (SG) celebrates HOFS AWARDS 2024, honoring global leaders. Business owners, SMEs invited to elevate standards. Held in Singapore.BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN WIN PRPLUS (SINGAPORE) has announced the success of the HOFS AWARDS 2024, the ceremony recognizing distinguished individuals and leading businesses worldwide. Held in Singapore, the ceremony honored influential figures across various sectors. Business owners and SMEs who’s looking for opportunities to level up their standards are invited to the ceremony.
Ms. Thitima Navapakakul, CEO of WIN WIN PRPLUS (SINGAPORE), revealed that the company hosted the "Hall of Fame in Singapore AWARDS 2024 (HOFS AWARDS 2024)" at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia in Singapore. The event, held during May 23-24, 2024, was graced by esteemed guests from Royal Thai Embassy Singapore including Mrs. Ureerat Chareontoh, Ambassador of Thailand to Singapore, along with her delegation, Ms. Panalee Choosri, Counselor, and Ms. Nichaboon Angkerdchok, First Secretary. Representatives from the Thai Association Singapore included Mrs. Malinee Srinara, President of the Thai Association Singapore, and Dr. Mita Kelder, Treasurer of the Thai Association Singapore.
The "Hall Of Fame Singapore AWARDS 2024" aimed to honor and elevate the standards of distinguished individuals and businesses of the year, recognized for their global influence and reputation. The AWARDS gathered experts from Singapore to set benchmarks for excellence.
The primary goal of this event was to acknowledge and elevate the business standards of the AWARDS recipients to an international level, while celebrating the success of influential figures and top businesses. It aims to create exemplary organizations that can serve as case studies for others in the same industry, promoting competitive differentiation and excellence.
During the HOFS 2024 ceremony, a forum was held on May 23, 2024, under the theme "UNLOCKING BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES." Government agencies provided session on funding, marketing, and networking to enhance SMEs' growth potential. The SME CENTER @ASME shared insights on penetrating the Singaporean market and consumer engagement. On May 24, 2024, Mr. Harjit Tulsi, a renowned A-List host known for his elegant and professional demeanor, emceed the ceremony.
The recent HOFS AWARDS garnered significant attention from international media, with news coverage spread across more than 80 outlets worldwide. Leading Thai business figures attended the ceremony to receive awards, including representatives from Deksomboon, Kito, Dokbuaku, Tepthai, KMA, In2it, and BSC Hair Care. Renowned influencers including Janie Thienphosuvan, Now You C-Amy, Kaykai, Songkarn Taechanarong, and Dr. Napasasi Surawan, and LDA Ladies of Digital Age from Thailand, Trinh Pham from Vietnam, Shin Yubin from Cambodia, MAKANTERUSSS from Indonesia, Kimono Mom from Japan also participated in the ceremony.
Ms. Thitima highlighted Singapore's status as a small but prosperous island nation, excelling in economics, society, culture, technology, and innovation. Known as the most developed country in Southeast Asia, Singapore boasts a high standard of living and modern public transportation, including the world's best airport for eight consecutive years. It is a top destination for tourists and travelers globally.
Therefore, Win Win PRPlus Singapore invites business leaders and influencers to join in creating new experiences to elevate standards to the “International Level.” This platform guarantees to build confidence on the global stage with the HOFS AWARDS event held in Singapore, a country renowned as the most developed nation in Southeast Asia.
The winners of HOFS Awards 2024 in the various categories were as follows:
Businesses
1. Wellness Product Hall of Fame
ARYU
2. Innovative Marketing Platform Hall of Fame
IamSoloPreneur
3. Rising Star Healthcare Hall of Fame
LABLIBRARY
4. Feminine Care Hall of Fame
RALABELLE
5. Influential People in Social Beauty Business Hall of Fame
AVERY
6. Impressive Restaurant Hall of Fame
MP THAI
7. Outstanding Branding Cafe Hall of Fame
Café Baga
8. Perfume Hall of Fame
Phraphai Aroma
9. Impressive Cafe Hall of Fame
TWOBAKEBOYS
10. Packaging Design and Manufacturing Hall of Fame
NAPAT PACKAGING
11. Aesthetic and Surgery Hall of Fame
Facebody Clinic
12. Hair Transplant Center Hall of Fame
THE SKIN CLINIC
13. Skincare Hall Of Fame
ANC
C WON
Bemind
MizuMi
Lanos
14. Hair and Scalp Care Hall of Fame
BSC Hair Care
15. Cosmetic Hall of Fame
Gala Camille
IN2IT
KMA
16. Healthy Snacks Hall of Fame
sunsu
17. Dietary Supplements Hall Of Fame
OMO
MEGA We Care
PlantoMonster
Bomi.
JEMILA
18. Fashion Hall of Fame
ASAVA
LABOUTIQUE
MAISON DE AURI
19. Oralcare Hall of Fame
Dokbuaku
Tepthai
20. OEM/ODM Manufacturer Hall Of Fame
MILOTT LABORATORIES
REVOMED
The Phaithon
21. Agricultural Product Hall of Fame
RAINBOWS RICE
22. Accommodation Hall of Fame
Andamantra Resort and Villa Phuket
23. Electronic Innovation Hall of Fame
Chaophraya Refrigerator
24. Non-Surgical Orthopedic Center Hall of Fame
Health Link Clinic
25. Seasoning Hall of Fame
Deksomboon
26. Footwear Hall of Fame
Kito
Influencers
1. Cooking & Food Influencer Hall Of Fame
MAWINFINFERRR
Andre Sarwono (Makanterusss)
2. Entertainment Influencer Hall Of Fame
Now You C-Amy
tigercryy(Loeklak)
THAMMACHAD
3. Kids & Family Hall Of Fame
Kimono Mom
4. Lifestyle Influencer Hall Of Fame
Rainnie Dara
5. Trending Couple of Social Media Hall of Fame
Mr. Songkarn Taechanarong & Dr. Napasasi Surawan
Zee & NuNew
6. Travel Influencer Hall Of Fame
Dotzsoh
7. Game & Technology Influencers Hall Of Fame
zbing z.
LDA
8. Beauty and Health Influencer Hall of Fame
Trinh Pham
Doctor A
9. Shining International Artist Hall of Fame
May Myint Mo
Thotsaphone Sitphaxay
10. The Pinnacle Figure of Health and Beauty
Janie Thienphosuvan
11. Celebrity Entrepreneur Hall of Fame
Phraerada Siridasophonvanich
12. The Iconic Figure of Social Media
Kaykai
Alyna Somnang
Shin Yubin
Khat Vaihang
Mr. Pawin Thanapanich
