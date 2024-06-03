Find Lasting Recovery from Addiction at The Fullbrook Center

The Fullbrook Center Logo The Fullbrook Center Interior The Fullbrook Center Lobby

The Fullbrook Center often welcomes high-functioning individuals who may appear to lead successful lives but are silently struggling with addiction.

KERRVILLE, TX, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fullbrook Center Kerrville, a premier outpatient addiction treatment center, is dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery from addiction and alcoholism. Recognizing that addiction is a multifaceted disease affecting the individual, their friends, and family, The Fullbrook Center employs a holistic approach to healing, addressing the mind, body, and spirit.

Holistic and Individualized Treatment

Addiction does not discriminate. The Fullbrook Center often welcomes high-functioning individuals who may appear to lead successful lives but are silently struggling with addiction. We also treat those whose drug or alcohol abuse has visibly impacted their professions, family lives, and personal well-being. Our goal is to provide a supportive environment where every individual can embark on a tailored healing journey.

Specialized Dual-Diagnosis Treatment

Many individuals struggling with addiction also suffer from co-occurring mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and trauma. At The Fullbrook Center, we specialize in dual-diagnosis treatment, recognizing the necessity of addressing mental health concerns alongside addiction for a successful recovery. We firmly believe that true healing encompasses treating the whole person – body, mind, and spirit.

Evidence-Based Practices and Therapeutic Modalities

Our team utilizes a variety of evidence-based practices and therapeutic modalities proven to promote healing. These include:

Psychiatry: Comprehensive mental health support to address underlying issues contributing to addiction.

Individual, Group, and Family Therapy: Personalized therapy sessions that foster understanding and healing.

Equine-Assisted Treatment: Innovative therapy that incorporates horses to promote emotional growth and learning.

Trauma/PTSD Work: Specialized treatment for individuals dealing with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

By customizing treatment plans to each individual’s unique background and the extent to which addiction has impacted their life, The Fullbrook Center ensures that the healing journey is tailored to each client’s specific needs.

A Commitment to Sustained Sobriety

At The Fullbrook Center, our primary goal is to support individuals on their quest for lasting recovery. Our evidence-based practices and therapeutic approaches create an environment conducive to growth and transformation, helping individuals regain control of their lives and achieve sustained sobriety.

About The Fullbrook Center Kerrville

Established in March 2024, The Fullbrook Center Kerrville is built on the principles of Awakenings Hill Country, blending substance abuse and dual-diagnosis treatment with trauma intervention for holistic healing. Our skilled team of Master’s-level Clinicians, Addiction Counselors, Trauma Specialists, Recovery Advocates, and an Addictionologist is dedicated to helping individuals live a life free from addiction.

For More Information

To learn more about The Fullbrook Center Kerrville or to seek help, please contact us at (830) 215-8006. Our admissions department is available 24/7 to provide support and guidance. Visit us online at The Fullbrook Center.