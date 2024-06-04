JLB Delivers Ultimate SEO Performance Clarity with New Exclusive Custom SEO Reports

JLB, the leading Franklin, TN, digital marketing firm, is making it easier for clients to make informed decisions, thanks to new, custom SEO reports.

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JLB unveils detailed new SEO performance reports to empower clients and deliver critical insights to inform their decision-making processes. JLB understands how crucial this information is to its clients’ ability to compete and grow and continues to push boundaries when it comes to detailed reporting.

“At JLB, we’re committed to staying at the forefront of digital excellence, and these custom SEO reports are a testament to that dedication,” explained Ken Royer, CEO of JLB. “These high-level reports exemplify our commitment, empowering our clients to leverage comprehensive insights and analytics like never before.”

JLB’s executive summary reports feature three innovative features not available in the market and are exclusive to their clients.

1. Keyword Rank Email Alerts: First, clients receive a biweekly email highlighting the performance of their website’s top five keywords during the preceding two weeks. This hard-to-find information offers tremendous insight and unique immediacy.

2. Color Coded Rank Reports: Second, clients receive a link to their ongoing set strategy reports. These offer a comprehensive view of targeted keywords, their positions, and their performance in the SERPs over time, and are dynamic and interactive. That allows clients to explore and track progress at any time for any point in their history with JLB.

3. Historical Graph of the Top 5: Finally, JLB’s new SEO reports offer a detailed keyword analysis graph that provides detailed SEO performance information in an easy-to-digest visual format. The goal is to illustrate the trendline of the client’s most important keywords across the Internet.

JLB’s detailed new SEO reports join the firm’s robust portfolio of services. Clients enjoy access to expertly delivered website design and development, and digital marketing services, including advanced search engine optimization services, branding, and ongoing website support and management.

To learn more about this Franklin digital marketing company or JLB’s portfolio of services, visit https://jlbworks.com.

About JLB:

JLB (Joy Life Business) is a Nashville web design company with over 20 years in business and a history of delivering disruptive accountability to its clients. All the marketing, technology, software, and web design services fall to JLB’s experts to make sure everything works, that the client’s brand is protected and well-supported, and that the strategy provides results. All in-house, all local. JLB has been proudly voted the #1 best web design company in Williamson County three times, is on the Inc. 5000 list, is a Google Premier Partner, and is veteran-owned.

