Armenia: renovated kindergarten opens in Yerevan 

On 31 May, the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Mayor of Yerevan, Tigran Avinyan, inaugurated the newly renovated kindergarten No. 22 in Yerevan.

This newly-refurbished kindergarten is the result of cooperation between Yerevan Municipality, the European Investment Bank, the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) and the UNDP-Green Climate Fund project ‘De-risking and Scaling-up Investment in Energy Efficient Building Retrofits’. 

The facility will now accommodate 230 children annually in a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment.

Through the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment (E5P) programme, the EU and other donors are providing funds to Armenia and other countries to improve the environment and reduce energy usage thus cutting down the CO2 emissions. 

