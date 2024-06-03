EU-funded ‘Women in Tech’ project organises conference on gender, labour and migration – this September in Vilnius!

As part of the EU-funded ‘Women in Tech’ project, the Centre for Gender Studies at the European Humanities University in Vilnius, is organising a conference on ‘The Promise of (Un)Happiness? Gender, Labour, and Migration’. It will take place in a hybrid format, on 17-18 September, in Vilnius.

This conference continues a series of events devoted to different aspects of labour at the intersection of women and technology (as part of the long-term project ‘Women In Tech’). One of the conference’s focuses is the women’s IT sphere and the transnationalisation of its labour market in the context of migration.

More broadly, the participants will discuss the challenges of women’s migration in the conditions of wars, humanitarian crises and political turbulence, the impacts of migration on women’s professional identity, career tracks and working conditions, etc.

The project invites scholars from different fields (gender studies, sociology, history, anthropology, cultural studies, law, media studies, art and others) with various theoretical perspectives and interdisciplinary approaches, to take part in the event.

There will be no conference fees. The participants cover their expenses for travel and accommodation in Vilnius. However, the organisers can provide financial support for participants from Belarus, Ukraine, and other countries of the East-European region: travel to and from Vilnius (up to €300) and offer hotel accommodation in Vilnius.

The deadline for applications is 10 July.

Launched by the EHU Centre for Gender Studies and funded by the European Union, ‘Women in Tech’ is an infrastructural educational and research project that aims to support women in IT, stimulate research at the intersection of technology and feminism, and promote gender equality in high technology.

Find out more

Press release