CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 3, 2024

Bartlett, NH – On June 1, 2024 at 6:28 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on Mt. Kearsarge North Trail. Cassandra Simpson, 21, of Richmond, RI, had slept in the Mt. Kearsarge fire tower the night of May 31. She was hiking down the mountain the morning of June 1 when she injured her left leg.

At 7:44 a.m., Conservation Officers arrived at the trailhead and began hiking up towards the patient. At 8:53 a.m., Conservation Officers made contact with the patient. After evaluating her condition, it was determined that a litter was needed to carry her down the trail. Simpson was placed in the litter and the carry-out began at 10:15 a.m. With the help of volunteers from Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, the patient reached the trailhead at 11:39 a.m. She was transported by Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Conway for further evaluation.

Simpson was a well prepared hiker with all the essential gear for a safe hike. Her preparedness aided her ability to remain comfortable and safe while waiting for rescuers to reach her location.