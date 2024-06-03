The Exodus Road awarded grant by The ASEA Advancing Life Foundation to fund anti-trafficking work in the Philippines
The funds allow The Exodus Road and law enforcement to investigate and free trafficked children in the Philippines, a global hotspot for OSEC crime.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ASEA Advancing Life Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to The Exodus Road in support of the organization’s operations to disrupt the crime of human trafficking in the Philippines. The funds will support The Exodus Road’s investigative expenses, police partnerships, immediate needs for survivors during law enforcement operations, legal support for survivors, and on-the-ground, trauma-informed social workers.
Human trafficking is the second-largest criminal enterprise in the world, and the Philippines is one of the largest known sources of the creation of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) content. It is estimated that 2 million children in the Philippines were subjected to online sexual abuse and exploitation in 2023 alone, and a study by UNICEF cites that up to 80% of children in the country are at risk for Online Sexual Exploitation of Children (OSEC) abuse on any given day in 2024.
The Exodus Road has been actively combating human trafficking in the Philippines alongside law enforcement since 2022, and as of this release, intelligence collected by the organization has directly resulted in successful interventions for 233 survivors of human trafficking as well as the arrests of 69 perpetrators of the crime within the country. Much of The Exodus Road’s work directly responds to OSEC-related crimes, as was the case in their recent Operation Digital, which resulted in freedom for 10 Filipino survivors – all minors under the age of 18.
“The systemic disruption of human trafficking crime requires immense collaboration and innovation,” says Buddy Bartido, The Exodus Road’s Philippines’ Country Director. “We are incredibly grateful to the ASEA Advancing Life Foundation for their commitment to, and support of, the work of The Exodus Road on behalf of exploited children and women in the Philippines. Their partnership will significantly empower our operations, resulting in freedom and restored hope for survivors, as well as justice for those engaged in this crime."
The ASEA Advancing Life Foundation provides both funding and manpower to support the efforts of charities around the world. They seek out partners that support the needs and relief of children and families in need. Core to their care for children, the Advancing Life Foundation partners with organizations that are working to eradicate human trafficking around the world by addressing the fastest-growing sector of international organized crime.
“Since the ASEA Advancing Life Foundation was founded nearly 10 years ago, our mission has been to end poverty, suffering, and abuse throughout the world,” says KimMarie Larsen, chair of the foundation and ASEA senior vice president of ethos, events, and recognition. “Ending human trafficking is core to that mission. To date and through our partnerships, we have helped rescue more than 500 survivors of trafficking and have also supported missions leading to the arrests of more than 100 perpetrators. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this important work with this grant to The Exodus Road.”
Beyond The Exodus Road’s trauma-informed intervention response, the nonprofit also leads educational initiatives across the at-risk communities in the Philippines with the goal of preventing exploitation. The gift from The ASEA Advancing Life Foundation provides crucial support for The Exodus Road’s comprehensive anti-trafficking strategy within the country.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,600 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,300 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.
In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums including: TraffickWatch: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 27,000 officers and citizens through their educational curriculums.
The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. The nonprofit was founded in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2012, and still calls the city home for the U.S. office.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
About ASEA
ASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they’re meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body’s natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 33 international markets. For more information about ASEA® products or the accompanying business opportunity, visit ASEA Cellular Health.
