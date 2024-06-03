Fullbrook Center’s Fort Worth Outreach Office Provides Critical Support for Addiction Treatment Resources

The Fullbrook Center Logo The Fullbrook Center Entrance The Fullbrook Center Lobby The Fullbrook Center Interior

The Fullbrook Center is proud to announce its outreach office in Fort Worth, TX, providing vital support & resources for individuals struggling with addiction.

The Fullbrook Center is proud to announce its dedicated outreach office in Fort Worth, TX, providing vital support and resources for individuals struggling with addiction. Our outreach office is designed to assist those in need of addiction treatment, offering guidance and connecting them to our comprehensive programs tailored to address both substance abuse and trauma.

Individualized and Trauma-Focused Care

At the Fullbrook Center, we understand that addiction and trauma often go hand in hand. Our therapist-owned facility is committed to delivering personalized addiction and trauma treatment, implementing a diverse range of evidence-based modalities. This approach ensures that each individual receives the care and support they need to overcome substance abuse and heal from trauma.

A Serene Residential Facility in the Texas Hill Country

Our residential treatment facility, located in the serene Texas Hill Country, provides a peaceful and secluded environment that is free from stress and distractions. The Fullbrook Center’s welcoming atmosphere fosters a genuine home away from home feel, allowing individuals to focus entirely on their recovery journey. This supportive environment is crucial for individuals to reclaim their lives and build a brighter future.

Addressing the Grave Consequences of Substance Use Disorder

Alcohol and drug abuse, often fueled by underlying trauma, can have devastating consequences. The Fullbrook Center is dedicated to addressing these issues with a holistic approach that combines substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatment with trauma intervention. Our skilled team of Master’s-level Clinicians, Addiction Counselors, Trauma Specialists, Recovery Advocates, and an Addictionologist work collaboratively to implement evidence-based treatment principles.

About Fullbrook Fort Worth Drug & Alcohol Rehab Outreach

Established in February 2020, the Fullbrook Fort Worth Drug & Alcohol Rehab Outreach office specializes in trauma-focused care for drug and alcohol rehab and detox. Built on the principles of Awakenings Hill Country, our approach blends substance abuse treatment with dual diagnosis and trauma intervention for holistic healing. Our goal is to foster strength, connection, and freedom in all aspects of our care.

For More Information

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use disorder, do not delay seeking help. Contact the Fullbrook Center’s Fort Worth Outreach office today and take the first step towards recovery. Visit our website at Fullbrook Center or call us at (817) 717-7898. Our admissions department is available 24/7 to provide the support and guidance you need.