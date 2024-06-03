WCO boosts Nigeria Customs Service capacity on the Harmonized System for efficient implementation of advance rulings

From 20 to 24 May 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) hosted a National Advanced Workshop on the Harmonized System and Commodity Classification in Abuja, Nigeria. The workshop was delivered by two WCO Experts within the framework of the EU-WCO Programme for the Harmonized System in Africa (HS-Africa Programme), funded by the European Union, in partnership with the GIZ and the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation. The workshop is part of a comprehensive package of technical assistance to support the NCS’s work on competency development on the Harmonized System (HS) and Rules of Origin with the aim to establish solid expertise base for the administration of advance rulings.

The workshop that was preceded by basic and intermediate training sessions over the last six months was attended by 24 officers from different Customs Offices across the country and from the Headquarters of the NCS. The objective of the workshop was to deliver an advanced training on theoretical and practical aspects of the HS in the areas of mineral products, chemicals, plastics, textiles, paper and paperboard, as well as to ensure that the participants understand the principles of classification of goods in the HS.

In her remarks at the opening ceremony of the workshop, the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade, DCG C.K. NIAGWAN, representing the Comptroller General of Customs, thanked the EU and the WCO for their support in organising the training. She highlighted the importance of HS competencies in promoting revenue collection and trade facilitation.

Participants worked on a number of case studies where they classified specific products which presented complexities in classification. They also had the opportunity to practice on the identification of different types of textile fibres using various practical techniques. The discussions provided a great opportunity for NCS experts to solve some pending classification issues and challenges.

Taking into account the outcomes of the session, a further training of trainers workshop for the same officials is projected in the short term, under the 2024 workplan of the EU-WCO Programme for the Harmonized System for Africa.

For further information, please contact wcoHSAfrica@wcoomd.org