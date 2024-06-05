Signallamp Health Selected by Stratum Med as Preferred Chronic Care Management Provider
Partnership to Advance Remote Care Management Across Nationwide Network of Medical Practices
Stratum is looking forward to our partnership with Signallamp Health as a leading Chronic Care Management solution”SCRANTON, PA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signallamp Health, a leader in remotely-embedded, personalized care management, is proud to announce its selection by Stratum Med as a preferred provider of Chronic Care Management (CCM) services. A physician-owned, physician-led collaborative with a reputation for facilitating healthcare innovation, Stratum Med connects top-performing medical groups with the resources and insights necessary to take their practice to the next level. Partnering with Signallamp Health will enable the remote delivery of highly-personalized care to patients across Stratum Med's network of 17 independent multi-specialty group practices.
— Lucas Thurman, Chief Administrative and Development Officer at Stratum Med
Stratum ACO, one of the largest MSSP ACOs in the country, strengthens connections between physician-driven organizations while establishing a successful platform founded on value-based payment. Recognizing the significant benefits of CCM, including improved patient outcomes, enhanced care coordination, and reduced healthcare costs, Stratum Med has sought Signallamp Health for their proven expertise in providing effective CCM services at scale. This partnership signifies a mutual intent for VBC collaboration across Stratum's network of clients and shareholders, creating increased efficiency, with more money saved and more burden of patient-care risk lifted.
Signallamp Health’s white-labeled CCM program seamlessly integrates into providers' workflows without disrupting their practice. Using experienced chronic care nurses working within the provider's EHR eliminates the need for additional staffing, software, EHR integrations, or process changes. This unique model also ensures high-quality care is financially self-sustaining, leveraging existing CPT codes for reimbursement and sharing in the revenue generated. With zero financial risk and guaranteed profitability from the start, Signallamp Health aligns exceptional care with optimal financial performance.
Drew Kearney, Co-Founder and CEO of Signallamp Health, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We’re thrilled to be selected by Stratum Med as their preferred Chronic Care Management services provider. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to improving the lives of patients with chronic conditions. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in care management across the entirety of Stratum Med’s impressive network of group practices."
"Stratum is looking forward to our partnership with Signallamp Health as a leading Chronic Care Management solution," said Lucas Thurman, Chief Administrative and Development Officer at Stratum Med. "Our collaboration provides real opportunities across our shareholder and client medical groups to standardize to a common vendor to enhance patient outcomes, improve value-based care performance, and complement our medical groups’ continuous commitment to delivering high-quality care to the patients they serve."
About Signallamp Health
Signallamp Health helps hospitals and health systems Take Care Further™ with remotely embedded Chronic Care Management. Our experienced nurses work inside your EHR workflows, delivering personalized care that achieves over 90% patient retention, without creating provider burden. With no out-of-pocket costs, we maximize patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction, ensuring improved financial performance without the risk. Learn more at www.signallamphealth.com.
About Stratum Med
Since 1996, Stratum Med, headquartered in Champaign, IL, has specialized in bringing together disparate medical groups in order to achieve success for the last 25+ years in a variety of verticals through collaboration. Owned by 17 large independent multi-specialty group practices, Stratum has remained physician-owned and physician-led expanding their reach nationally through successfully sustained relationships with over 100 medical groups and approximately 12,000 physicians and counting. Midwest-based with national outreach, Stratum aims to facilitate groundbreaking medical innovation and collaboration between high-achieving medical groups, and leverage group buying power to decrease costs. Learn more about Stratum Med at www.stratummed.com.
Naor Chazan
Signallamp Health
naorc@signallamphealth.com