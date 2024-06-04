Nucleus Automation Partners Joins NVIDIA Inception Program
Collaboration to Provide Technical Resources to Drive Development of AI Solutions Furthering Automation of Laboratories
There is immense potential to leverage AI as the next phase of automation in the laboratory and we’re excited to lead the charge.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleus Automation Partners, a company specializing in applications and software support for liquid handling and laboratory automation solutions, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startup companies revolutionizing industries with applications of AI and data science.
Nucleus Automation Partners is a leader in applications development and custom software development for laboratory automation. Its focus is to provide high quality applications and software development solutions for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical, and research laboratories and to encourage the greater adoption and use of lab automation across these industries. Nucleus Automation Partners plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including access to technical tools, NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute courses, and developer forums, to develop AI solutions in the laboratory automation market. In addition, the NVIDIA Inception program will provide Nucleus Automation Partners with the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations, bringing new knowledge and ideas into the lab automation industry.
“We’re thrilled to join the select group of startups in the NVIDIA Inception program, which supports our vision of generating comprehensive AI solutions for those developing and working with laboratory automation,” said Mike Mueller, Ph.D., founder and President of Nucleus Automation Partners. “The collaboration with NVIDIA will support our goals as we help leading liquid handling instrument manufacturers, system integrators and OEM developers apply the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to liquid handlers and automation workcells in applications throughout life sciences. There is immense potential to leverage AI as the next phase of automation in the laboratory and we’re excited to lead the charge.”
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About Nucleus Automation Partners
Nucleus Automation Partners is a lab automation consulting company working with all major platforms of liquid handlers and integrated devices. The company provides on-site and remote support programming lab automation instruments across a diverse range of applications including next-generation sequencing, cell-based assays, compound screening and proteomics workflows. In addition to applications work, the company also provides planning for new instrumentation and workcells, training, customized software for automated data reformatting and analysis, LIMS/LIS interfaces, as well as design and production of customized components.
