GACCE honors Elizabeth Langley of Greater Haralson Chamber with Service Award
Award recognizes commitment to community leadership and economic development
The Greater Haralson Chamber's mission aligns seamlessly with Elizabeth’s vision for community advancement.”WACO, GA., UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is proud to announce that Elizabeth Langley, Director of Marketing, has been honored with the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) Service Award for her remarkable 10 years of dedicated service to the Chamber of Commerce industry.
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President
The award recognizes her unwavering commitment to community leadership and economic development. The membership of GACCE consists of Chamber of Commerce executives and staff, as well as those members of business and community organizations who are directly interested in or allied with Chamber of Commerce work in Georgia.
“The Greater Haralson Chamber's mission aligns seamlessly with Elizabeth’s vision for community advancement, focusing on being 'Part of the Leading Edge of the Future of Haralson County,'” Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President Eric McDonald said. “Through economic development initiatives, business advocacy at all levels and showcasing Haralson County's tourism potential, Elizabeth and the Chamber are dedicated to fostering connections and creating opportunities for continuous growth and prosperity in the region.”
Langley's career is a testament to her deep-rooted commitment to service and community engagement. A graduate of West Georgia Technical College with dual Associates Degrees in Accounting and Administrative Office Technology, Langley has consistently demonstrated a strong foundation in economic development and leadership. Her participation in esteemed programs such as the Georgia Academy for Economic Development and Leadership Haralson Academy further enriched her understanding of community dynamics and leadership principles.
Langley's professional trajectory has been marked by pivotal roles that highlight her dedication and passion. Starting as an Economic Development Assistant with the Haralson County Development Authority in 2007, she quickly rose to prominence, showcasing her commitment to environmental stewardship and community involvement. She further demonstrated her leadership by founding and serving as the Executive Director of Keep Haralson Beautiful, a testament to her proactive approach to community betterment.
Transitioning to the Director of Marketing at the Greater Haralson Chamber in 2014, Langley's strategic thinking and innovative approach have significantly contributed to regional growth and collaboration. Her tenure has been characterized by a steadfast commitment to advancing the Chamber's mission, driving business growth, workforce development and community advocacy.
