Placer.ai and TapClicks Collaborate to Deliver Integrated Marketing Analytics

Placer.ai’s Location Analytics Now Available on the TapClicks Smart Marketing Platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Placer.ai, the leader in location analytics, and TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today a partnership to enable their mutual customers to integrate visitation data into TapClicks' omni-channel reporting platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing marketers with insights into consumer behavior to help prove the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

Placer.ai offers real-time and accurate foot traffic data, enabling businesses to understand customer behavior, optimize operations, and drive growth. By partnering with TapClicks, Placer.ai expands its reach and allows marketers with comprehensive reporting capabilities.

"We’re excited to partner with TapClicks to enable our cutting-edge visitation data and trade area insights within their reporting platform," said Dan Hight, VP of Advertising and Media Partnerships at Placer.ai. "This integration represents a significant advancement in the realm of marketing analytics, providing marketers with unparalleled insights into consumer behavior to drive return on ad sales."

TapClicks' robust Smart Marketing platform aggregates data from various digital channels, offering marketers a comprehensive view of their campaigns' performance. With the integration of Placer.ai's visitation data, marketers can now gain deeper insights into the offline impact of their online marketing efforts, enabling them to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

"We are excited to integrate Placer.ai's visitation data into our reporting platform, providing our clients with a holistic view of consumer behavior," said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower marketers to optimize their strategies and drive business success."

About Placer.ai

Placer.ai is the most advanced foot traffic analytics platform, allowing anyone with a stake in the physical world to instantly generate insights into any property for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive success. Placer.ai is the first platform that fully empowers professionals in retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, economic development, and more to truly understand and maximize their offline activities. Visit www.placer.ai for more information.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition, and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.