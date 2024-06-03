MARC Stresses the Importance of Extended Care Community Living Treatment Program for Long-Term Recovery

Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Building Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Lobby Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Bedroom Maryland Addiction Recovery Meeting Room

TOWSON, MD, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Addiction Recovery Center (MARC) emphasizes the critical role of its Extended Care Community Living Treatment Program in supporting individuals suffering from addiction, substance use disorder, and co-occurring disorders. This program offers a comprehensive, long-term, community-reintegration approach, providing a full continuum of care to facilitate a smooth transition back to a life of recovery.

Comprehensive Continuum of Care:

MARC’s Community Living Treatment Program is designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals at various stages of their recovery journey. Whether clients require structured aftercare following detox, stabilization, or a 28-day inpatient rehab, or need a more intensive treatment option than traditional outpatient programs, MARC provides an extended care program that helps patients identify and overcome the underlying causes of addiction.

Program Highlights:

Robust Clinical and Psychiatrist Services: Comprehensive mental health support to address both addiction and co-occurring disorders.

Social and Life Skills Development: Programs designed to help clients build essential life skills and social networks that support long-term recovery.

Community Recovery Support: Access to community resources and support groups that foster a sense of belonging and accountability.

Vocational Programming: Opportunities through MARC vocational programs to help clients find purpose and develop professional skills.

Educational Support: The Caron College Success™ program, offering educational resources and support for clients pursuing academic goals.

Holistic Approach to Recovery:

MARC’s holistic approach ensures that each client receives individualized care tailored to their unique needs. By focusing on the underlying causes of addiction, MARC helps clients develop the skills and resilience needed to maintain long-term sobriety.

About Maryland Addiction Recovery Center:

Located in Towson, MD, MARC sets the standard for drug rehab and alcohol rehab in Maryland, providing a nurturing environment for detox, inpatient rehab, and extensive outpatient services. Our programs are designed to address the individual needs of our clients and include family counseling and community living, ensuring a holistic approach to recovery. Since our establishment, MARC has been committed to supporting individuals on their journey to recovery, providing the care and resources needed to overcome addiction and build a healthier future.

For More Information:

To learn more about MARC’s Extended Care Community Living Treatment Program or to seek help, please visit our website at Maryland Addiction Recovery Center or contact us directly at 410-973-7336. Our compassionate and experienced team is available 24/7 to provide assistance and support.