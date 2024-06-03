Book Release to Celebrate Colorado Man Who Steps Foot on All Seven Continents in a Single Year - Solo
When Cole Sjoholm landed back in Grand Junction, CO on New Years Eve 2023 he was returning from successfully stepping foot on all seven continents in a year!GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT
Cole Sjoholm
Author
970.930.5288
cole.sjoholm@gmail.com
NEW BOOK “FILLING MY BUCKET: A YEAR OF SOLO TRAVEL ACROSS SEVEN CONTINENTS”INSPRIES ADVENTURERS WORLDWIDE
GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO – June 2024** – Embark on an extraordinary adventure with "Filling My Bucket: A Year of Solo Travel Across Seven Continents"," the first book by travel writer Cole Sjoholm. Released on May 30th, 2024, this captivating travel memoir offers an intimate and exhilarating look into the joys and challenges of exploring the world alone.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
"Filling My Bucket" goes beyond chronicling Cole's solo expeditions across all seven continents in a single calendar year, from the icy expanses of Antarctica to the vibrant cultures of Asia. Each chapter unfolds a new destination, providing readers with vivid descriptions, personal anecdotes, and practical travel tips. This book is more than just a travelogue; it's a testament to the courage, resilience, and profound personal growth that comes from solo travel.
Through encounters with diverse landscapes and cultures, Cole illustrates the transformative power of stepping out of one's comfort zone. Whether scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef, navigating bustling cities in Europe, or finding tranquility in the Antarctic Peninsula, “Filling My Bucket" invites readers to embrace the unknown and find themselves in the process.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Cole Sjoholm is a seasoned traveler and travel blogger known for their vivid storytelling and passion for exploration. With his blog “Mortgage Guy Travels the World”, they have inspired countless readers to embark on their own adventures. Cole has been featured in Spoke + Blossom, the Grand Junction Sentinel and is expanding their reach with public speaker about travel and personal growth. They currently reside in Grand Junction, Colorado, where they continue to write and explore new destinations.
LAUNCH EVENTS:
To celebrate the release of "Filling My Bucket," Cole will be hosting a series of events, including book signings and Q&A sessions. These events will take place at Cruise Control Kitchen & Cellar, Friday June 7th, 2024 from 4-7p; Barnes & Noble Grand Junction, Saturday, July 13th, 2024 from 2-4p. Travel enthusiasts and readers are encouraged to join these events to hear firsthand about Cole's incredible journey and gain insights into solo travel.
AVAILABILITY:
"Filling My Bucket: A Year of Solo Travel Across Seven Continents" will be available in paperback, and e-book formats at local bookstores, online retailers, and directly through Amazon and Barnes & Noble starting on May 30th, 2024.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
For more information about "Filling My Bucket," to request a review copy, or to schedule an interview with Cole Sjoholm, please contact cole.sjoholm@gmail.com or 970.930.5288
###
COLE SJOHOLM
1314 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501
cole.sjoholm@gmail.com
970.930.5288
mortgageguytravlestheworld.com
*This press release is available online at www.mortgageguytravelstheworld.com*
Cole Sjoholm
Cole Sjoholm, Author
+1 970-930-5288
cole.sjoholm@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram