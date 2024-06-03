Submit Release
Faculty and Staff in the News Throughout May.

The clickable links below navigate directly to outside media articles which featured Department of Medicine faculty throughout the month of May.

  • The second annual Thomas C. Shea Clinical Cancer Symposium will be returning in-person on September 23rd, 2024  in Cary, North Carolina.
  • Millie Long, MD, MPH, completed bowel ultrasound training in NYC to better care for patients with IBD. She even fit a run in around Central Park.
  • Stephan Moll, MD, collaborated with researchers from around the globe for the publication “Antibody Fingerprints Linking Adenoviral Anti-PF4 Disorders,” published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • Buer Sen, MD, Zhihui Xie, MD, Cody McGrath, Maya Styner, MD, and Janet Rubin, MD, published a paper in Nature Communications titled, “Nuclear actin structure regulates chromatin accessibility.”
  • Janice Hwang, MD, MHS, was featured in a NYT article exploring how Ozempic has changed diabetes care.
  • Yohei Hisada, PhD, Nigel Key, MD, and Nigel Mackman, PhD, co-authored “Biomarkers of bleeding and venous thromboembolism in patients with acute leukemia.” Their manuscript was accepted by The Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.
  • David Wohl, MD, provided thoughts on a legislative proposal to ban masking in public, saying it’s not a well thought-out approach.
  • Nicholas Shaheen, MD, MPH, led a pivotal study highlighting AI platform’s powerful diagnostic impact and ability enhance patient outcomes.
  • Millie Long, MD, MPH, spoke about results from the TARGET-IBD study.
  • Nirupama Ramadas, PhD, Fatima Trebak, PhD, Rafal Pawlinski, PhD, and Erin Sparkenbaugh, PhD, are co-authors of “Biased agonism of protease-activated receptor-1 regulates thrombo-inflammation in murine sickle cell disease.” Their manuscript was accepted in Blood Advances, a journal of the American Society of Hematology.
  • Walker Reed, MD, Robert Sandler, MD, MPH, and Anne Peery, MD, investigated the prevalence and odds of colorectal cancer in patients with diverticulitis.
  • John Batsis, MD, spoke about the side effects older adults should be aware of before taking a GLP-1 like Ozempic.
  • Nigel Key, MD, outlined the concerns related to cost and variabilty in results of gene therapy.

