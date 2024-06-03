Faculty and Staff in the News Throughout May.
The clickable links below navigate directly to outside media articles which featured Department of Medicine faculty throughout the month of May.
- The second annual Thomas C. Shea Clinical Cancer Symposium will be returning in-person on September 23rd, 2024 in Cary, North Carolina.
- Millie Long, MD, MPH, completed bowel ultrasound training in NYC to better care for patients with IBD. She even fit a run in around Central Park.
- Stephan Moll, MD, collaborated with researchers from around the globe for the publication “Antibody Fingerprints Linking Adenoviral Anti-PF4 Disorders,” published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- Buer Sen, MD, Zhihui Xie, MD, Cody McGrath, Maya Styner, MD, and Janet Rubin, MD, published a paper in Nature Communications titled, “Nuclear actin structure regulates chromatin accessibility.”
- Janice Hwang, MD, MHS, was featured in a NYT article exploring how Ozempic has changed diabetes care.
- Yohei Hisada, PhD, Nigel Key, MD, and Nigel Mackman, PhD, co-authored “Biomarkers of bleeding and venous thromboembolism in patients with acute leukemia.” Their manuscript was accepted by The Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.
- David Wohl, MD, provided thoughts on a legislative proposal to ban masking in public, saying it’s not a well thought-out approach.
- Nicholas Shaheen, MD, MPH, led a pivotal study highlighting AI platform’s powerful diagnostic impact and ability enhance patient outcomes.
- Millie Long, MD, MPH, spoke about results from the TARGET-IBD study.
- Nirupama Ramadas, PhD, Fatima Trebak, PhD, Rafal Pawlinski, PhD, and Erin Sparkenbaugh, PhD, are co-authors of “Biased agonism of protease-activated receptor-1 regulates thrombo-inflammation in murine sickle cell disease.” Their manuscript was accepted in Blood Advances, a journal of the American Society of Hematology.
- Walker Reed, MD, Robert Sandler, MD, MPH, and Anne Peery, MD, investigated the prevalence and odds of colorectal cancer in patients with diverticulitis.
- John Batsis, MD, spoke about the side effects older adults should be aware of before taking a GLP-1 like Ozempic.
- Nigel Key, MD, outlined the concerns related to cost and variabilty in results of gene therapy.