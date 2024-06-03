Submit Release
Learn about restoring Missouri’s natural communities June 15 in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – Learn about restoring Missouri’s natural communities – including prairies, woodlands, and glades – with Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Private Land Conservationist Luke Anderson from 9 a.m. to noon June 15 in Rolla.

Registration is required for this free-to-attend workshop and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201027.

“We’ll observe examples on private property of these communities, all while learning about restoration techniques, biological benefits, and cost share program assistance,” said Anderson. “There will also be plenty of time for questions.”

Participants are asked to bring bug repellent, sunscreen, water, and to wear appropriate footwear, as this is a walking tour.

This workshop will be held on private property at 13055 County Road 7480 in Rolla.

Learn more about Missouri’s natural communities online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4us.

