U.S. Army Reserve leader honors fallen on Memorial Day

MATAWAN, N.J. –

“Thank you for taking the time to be a part of this day of national recognition to honor the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation and its values,” said Col. John Wildermann, congressional legislative liaison, 99th Readiness Division, during the 65th Annual Matawan Borough Memorial Day Parade held here May 27 at Memorial Park.

First observed after the Civil War, Memorial Day was initially known as “Decoration Day” because families gathered to remember their loved ones by decorating gravesites with flowers and/or flags. Nearly 160 years later, this tradition continues.

Many people observe this day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades.

“Let us remember the common bond we have with the service members who selflessly served our country by honoring them in the National Moment of Remembrance, a call to pause at 3 p.m. today to reflect on and remember those who died in service to our nation,” shared Wildermann.

“In the words of Gen. John Logan, National Commander of the Grand Army of the Republic in 1868, ‘We should not only remember those who died in defense of this country, but also renew our pledges to aid and assist those who have fought among us…the widows and orphans,’” quoted Wildermann.

“Today, we continue to honor those left behind who paid a personal price for us and our nation, our Gold Star families,” Wildermann continued.

“In our own personal moments of reflection, I ask that you remember our veterans and include in your thoughts and prayers the wives and husbands, the mothers and fathers, the sisters and brothers, and the sons and daughters of those who serve,” said Wildermann. “The silent service of our military families must not go unnoticed.”