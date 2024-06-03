Arlington municipal tax rate change takes effect July 1, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning July 1, 2024, Arlington is implementing a 1 percent municipal gross receipts tax on lodging accommodations, eating establishments, alcohol sales and admissions.

South Dakota municipalities are able to implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates on January 1 or July 1 each year, according to South Dakota Codified Law 10-52-9.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue has municipal tax information bulletins available, which list all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use, and excise taxes.

Updated bulletins are free of charge and available July 1. To obtain a municipal tax information bulletin, download it on the Department of Revenue website at https://dor.sd.gov/businesses/taxes/municipal-tax/#taxpdfs or contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188.