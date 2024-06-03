Endowment Insurance Market Is Likely to Experience a Marvelous Growth in Near Future
The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Chubb Limited (United States), Sun Life Philippines (Canada), AIA Group Limited (Hong Kong), Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited (United Kingdom), AMP Limited (Australia), Aegon Life Insurance Company (India), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (India), Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. (India).
Endowment insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage to the policyholder which helps them save regularly over a specific period of time and allows them to get a lump sum amount on the maturity of the policy. There are various endowment insurance options that act as a saving account helping in saving amount for uncertain losses or expenses. Endowment options like unit-linked, full/with profit, low-cost, non-profit plans are included in it providing coverage for critical illness, disability, accidental death, hospital cash benefits, etc.
Influencing Market Trend:
Emerging Number of Low-Cost Endowment Plans and Policies
Increasing Consumption of Endowment Insurance for Retirement Planning
Market Drivers:
Need for Long Term Savings Management
Demand for Contingency Money or Funds to Overcome Uncertain Expenses or Losses
Opportunities:
Introduction of Various Coverage Plans in Endowment Insurance
Awareness About the Benefits and Various Policy Options with Different Range of Premium Amounts
Restraints:
Problems with the Lower Surrender Value than the Paid Premium in Endowment Insurance
Challenges:
Regulatory Compliances with the Endowment Insurance
Market Breakdown by Applications: Retirement Planning, College and Long Term Saving
Market Breakdown by Types: Unit Linked Endowment Plan, Full/With Profit Endowment, Low-Cost Endowment and Non-profit Endowment
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Global Endowment Insurance Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Unit Linked Endowment Plan, Full/With Profit Endowment, Low-Cost Endowment and Non-profit Endowment] in 2024
Endowment Insurance Market by Application/End Users [Retirement Planning, College and Long Term Saving]
Global Endowment Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2032)
Endowment Insurance Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Endowment Insurance (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
