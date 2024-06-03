Asher Agency celebrates 50th anniversary

Asher Agency is celebrating its 50-year anniversary and the recent acquisition of the business by Kara Kelley, right, and Megan Bennett, left.

In July, Fort Wayne-based Asher Agency will celebrate its half-century legacy and its success as an independent, women-owned business.

Asher was founded by Fort Wayne native Tim Borne in 1974 as a provider of marketing, advertising, and public relations services. Today, Asher is the second-oldest agency in Indiana and has more than 40 employees and 100+ clients throughout the U.S. Over the years, Asher has expanded its offerings to reflect today’s media environment, including digital, social media, and website development. And while a lot has changed during the past five decades, Asher owner and President Kara Kelley says one thing has remained constant: Asher’s focus on providing world-class marketing services to its clients.

“Asher has always been known for outstanding service, smart strategy, and groundbreaking creative,” Kelley says, “and that’s still our focus today.”

Kelley, a Fort Wayne native, and business partner Megan Bennett, who also serves as Asher’s CFO, took ownership in July of 2022. Asher became an Indiana Women’s Business Enterprise in 2023, which Bennett says reflects its priorities as an employer.

“Only 1 percent of U.S. agencies are women-owned,” Bennett notes, “and less than 10 percent of businesses make it to their 50th anniversary. We’re proud to be among them, and to provide outstanding career and leadership opportunities.”

In addition to its Fort Wayne headquarters, Asher has offices in Indianapolis, Charleston, W. Va., and Washington D.C. As a full-service agency, Asher provides media planning, design, copywriting, creative production, public relations, social media, and website development services.

Tom Borne, who served as Asher’s President from 1988-2020, has watched the agency evolve from its founding by his late brother to the present day. He believes the agency’s future is bright and that its leadership is well positioned for the next fifty years.

“My brother Tim would be extremely proud of what Asher has become,” Borne says. “From Kara and Megan on down, the agency can compete with anyone, anywhere, in terms of serving clients’ needs. They truly are the best of the best.”

Borne’s assessment is backed by accolades the agency has received over the years. Throughout its history, Asher and its staff have been recognized with several awards, locally, statewide, and nationally, including:

• The Greater Fort Wayne 2023 Small Business of the Year Award, which recognized Asher’s contributions to Allen County's economic growth

• Multiple Sagamores of the Wabash, the highest honor given to Indiana citizens, including founder Tim Borne, past President Tom Borne, and past Vice President Larry Wardlaw

• Countless ADDY, Clio and Effie Awards and four recipients of the Advertising Federation of Fort Wayne’s Silver Medal Award, which recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and have been active in furthering the industry’s standards, creative excellence, and responsibility in areas of social concern: Tim Borne, Tom Borne, Jill Brown, and Larry Wardlaw

• A 2017 ATHENA Award, honoring the agency for creating a culture of inclusivity and acceptance.

Kelley believes, however, that the most satisfying aspect of the agency’s work is the outcomes Asher delivers for clients--something that hasn’t changed throughout her career.

“We serve clients in ways that positively impact their communities, their employees, and the overall economy,” Kelley notes. “Exceeding their expectations is as enjoyable today as it was when I started my career.”

Asher will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout the year with events and community outreach projects. To learn more, visit AsherAgency.com.