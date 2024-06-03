Quakerdale Farms Owner Donates 15-Passenger Van to Swahili-Speaking Friends Church
Every week, it seems like a natural connection is made that connects something we have to someone who can use it in a greater way.”MARSHALLTOWN , IOWA , UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Quakerdale Farms Owner Lance Thornton has demonstrated a commitment to community service by donating a 15-passenger van to the Swahili-speaking Friends Church in Marshalltown. This generous act is part of a broader initiative by Thornton to support local organizations with recent various item donations, such as lockers to restaurants, beds to families in need, bicycles, and appliances to various nonprofits around the state.
In January, Thornton, a former student and successful developer, acquired the New Providence Quakerdale campus and transformed it into Quakerdale Farms. The farm will operate as a for-profit agritourism venture, with proceeds supporting the Quakerdale Foundation's mission to promote hope, love, and community support in line with the vision of its Founder and Quaker philanthropist Josiah White.
"There are many items that came with the campus purchase that I feel will be better utilized with others,” Thornton said. “God is connecting these needs, and we are happy to be part of the giving plan. Every week, it seems like a natural connection is made that connects something we have to someone who can use it in a greater way."
The Marshalltown Friends Church serves as a church home for a Swahili-speaking group of U.N. refugees who fled persecution in the Congo. After spending eight years in a U.N. refugee camp, they were relocated to Marshalltown in 2018. In the camp, they found solace in attending Friends services and found support from the local congregation. Every Sunday, the church hosts a traditional English service before lunch, followed by the Swahili service at noon. The Swahili congregation welcomes visitors, and interpreters are provided to ensure understanding during the Swahili service.
For more than a year, another Friends Church, LeGrand Friends, has been actively searching for a van to aid the Swahili group.
“Our church has been researching vehicle options for over a year,” said Lloyd Stangeland, a representative from LeGrand Friends Church. “We’ve been waiting, praying, and seeking divine guidance for this group and know the impact a dependable vehicle can provide to facilitate church trips and provide transportation to Sunday services. Unfortunately, we have not been able to locate a vehicle for them. When we contacted Lance, he immediately said yes.”
During the recent van dedication service, Swahili Pastor Furaha Kafuze conveyed her deep gratitude for the donation, emphasizing their sense of blessing.
"As we build our new life here, we continue to see God’s miracles happening all the time," she said. "We are thankful for Mr. Thornton and Quakerdale Farms, Lloyd Stangeland and LeGrand Friends Church, and Marshalltown Friends Church for their willingness to help. Our families are so excited over the new opportunities the van will give us for outreach and church activities.”
Thornton's vision for Quakerdale Farms extends beyond its physical assets, aiming to maximize its impact for the greater good.
"The purpose of buying this campus is to maximize the grounds, the buildings, and everything under the Quakerdale Farms umbrella to their full potential and maximum impact for God’s glory,” Thorton said. “We are excited about introducing lavender and hospitality to the agritourism industry and using the campus for as many community projects as possible.”
For more information about Quakerdale Farms and its community initiatives, please visit quakerdalefarms.com.
This will be a for-profit agritourism venture with plans to honor the founder's mission by using this land to encourage hope, love and community support. A percentage of all proceeds will go to Quakerdale Foundation to further the work of Quaker philanthropist Josiah White.
