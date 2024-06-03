Minor Injured in ATV Incident in Bennington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

June 3, 2024

Bennington, NH – On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a single ATV crash on private property in the Town of Bennington. The initial call reported that a 3-year-old had suffered facial injuries. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Bennington Fire Department and Antrim Ambulance all responded.

Once on scene, Conservation Officers were able to determine that the youth model ATV, operated by Harley Miller, 26, of Bennington, NH, and accompanied by a minor passenger, abruptly came to a stop in the yard of the residence resulting in the minor hitting their face on the handlebars of the ATV. The injured minor was treated by EMS personnel at the scene and was ultimately transported by Antrim Ambulance to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries. Equipment failure is believed to be the primary contributing factor. Neither of the occupants was wearing helmets at the time of the incident. Miller was subsequently issued a summons for carrying a passenger under the age of 18 who was not wearing protective headgear.

The incident remains under investigation by NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers. Conservation Officers would like to remind parents/guardians that minors under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet and eye protection at all times while operating an OHRV or snowmobile. For more information about safe riding please visit www.ride.nh.gov.