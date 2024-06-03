SuperCare Health® Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Landmark Launch of Diabetes Care Line
SuperCare Diabetes™ Offers The Latest in Convenient, Cost Effective Healthcare for New and Existing Patients
We want to empower our patients and help them stay on top of their condition, so they can make informed decisions about their health and lifestyle.”CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperCare Health, a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, is pleased to kick off their 50th anniversary celebration with the launch of SuperCare Diabetes, a new division focused on streamlining and strengthening services for patients managing coexisting respiratory conditions and diabetes.
— Spencer Doty, VP of Strategic Accounts & Business Development
Following 50 years of healthcare innovation, SuperCare Health has added continuous glucose monitors (CGM), insulin pumps, and other diabetes care supplies to their comprehensive healthcare services and programs. Their newest diabetes offerings combine the latest technology, such as a discrete, wearable monitor that delivers real-time glucose numbers to a smartphone, with skilled patient care representatives for a supportive, convenient, and cost effective patient experience.
Diabetes frequently coexists with chronic respiratory conditions such as sleep apnea, COPD, and diseases that require long-term oxygen therapy. According to a joint study published by McGill University and The University of Chicago, up to 83% of patients with type 2 diabetes may suffer from undiagnosed sleep apnea. Additionally, increasing severity of sleep apnea has been associated with worsening glucose control. Effective management of coexisting respiratory conditions and diabetes is critical to enhancing overall health outcomes and quality of life for this patient population. That’s why after 50 years in business, SuperCare Health has become one of the leading organizations to offer streamlined services for patients who may otherwise struggle to manage the complexities of these intersecting chronic conditions.
John Cassar, Supercare Health’s CEO and Owner, is proud of his company’s 50 year transformation that culminated in the launch of these much needed diabetes services. “As we look back on the past 50 years serving one family and one patient at a time, I can’t imagine a better way to honor the legacy of SuperCare Health. Our vision has always been to improve lives and reduce the cost of care. With the addition of SuperCare Diabetes to our comprehensive respiratory services, we’re not only realizing our vision, but we’re also increasing access to convenient healthcare for an even larger patient population.” As part of the launch, SuperCare Health tasked Spencer Doty, VP of Strategic Accounts & Business Development, with building an elite program offering an unparalleled patient experience. He shares, “My team’s primary objective is to provide our patients with compassionate and comprehensive support as we guide their journey toward better health and optimized glucose control. We want to empower our patients and help them stay on top of their condition, so they can make informed decisions about their health and lifestyle. At the same time, SuperCare Diabetes will also empower our physician and health organization partners to easily and appropriately manage referrals and utilization through our digital platforms and data analytics.”
To learn more about SuperCare Diabetes or to enroll in one of SuperCare Health’s respiratory care programs, visit us online. To get in touch with a SuperCare Diabetes customer service representative, call 855-761-0889.
About SuperCare Health
SuperCare Health is a comprehensive, high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, continuous glucose monitoring for diabetes care, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health’s services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.
