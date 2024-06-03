Komowa Wellness Releases New Line of Traditional and Infrared Saunas

Claymont, Delaware, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Komowa Wellness, a leading health and wellness brand committed to helping individuals experience euphoria naturally from the comfort of home, is excited to announce the release of its new line of traditional and infrared saunas.

Manufactured from the highest quality materials in the United States and offering a stress-free install, Komowa Wellness’ new collection of Komowa Como and Komowa Garda Series infrared and traditional saunas prioritize good heating elements and innovative, elegant designs to create the relaxing spa experience at home. Completely new on the market, the top wellness brand is offering its new premium saunas at a special discount price while they are being introduced this month on top of its existing fast and free shipping, 30-day money-back guarantee, and 1-year warranty.

“A traditional sauna uses a heater and water or a steam generator to heat up ambient air while also increasing ambient humidity,” said a spokesperson for Komowa Wellness. “Meanwhile, infrared saunas have a unique approach to heating the body, offering deeper penetration and more targeted therapy. Whichever experience a user seeks, our new Komowa Como and Garda Series of saunas, with their compact construction and numerous advanced technological features, offer the perfect wellness escape that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles.”

The new high-quality saunas by Komowa Wellness include:

Komowa Garda 3: This 3-person indoor sauna blends classic design elements with modern functionality. The heart of each Garda sauna is a robust Harvia electric heater, known for its efficient heating and durability. Tailored for those who value the authentic sauna experience, the Garda Series offers a peaceful refuge from the daily grind, enveloping users in comforting warmth that rejuvenates both body and mind.

Komowa Como 3: Experience a blend of modern wellness and timeless relaxation with the Komowa Como Series Infrared Sauna. Designed for indoor use and crafted from high-density Canadian Hemlock wood, the Como Series not only offers superior durability and natural beauty but also provides a safe, toxin-free environment. The advanced infrared heating panels combined with red light heating tubes deliver a deep, penetrating warmth that facilitates an array of health benefits, from lowering blood pressure to improving skin tone.

With a range of the latest premier wellness products crafted from the highest quality materials and industry-leading warranties, Komowa Wellness’ new traditional and infrared saunas join the brand’s array of top-quality health and well-being products in encapsulating its quest to help individuals create a relaxing and luxurious spa experience in the comfort of their home.

Komowa Wellness encourages individuals with any questions about its new line of traditional and infrared saunas to fill out the contact form via its website today to hear back swiftly from an expert member of its team.

About Komowa Wellness

Komowa Wellness is a health and wellness brand dedicated to offering a variety of premium wellness tools designed to detox a user’s body, revitalize their essence, and make them glow. From traditional to infrared saunas, PEMF mats, and red light devices, Komowa Wellness helps individuals experience euphoria naturally from the comfort of home.

More Information

To learn more about Komowa Wellness and the release of its new line of traditional and infrared saunas, please visit the website at https://komowa.com/.

