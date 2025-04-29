Aggreko Expands Data Center Testing Solutions in North America with 500 kW Liquid-Cooled Load Bank

Energy solutions company expands load testing to liquid-cooled data center applications in North America

HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, a global leader in energy solutions, announces its new 500 kW liquid-cooled resistive load bank, purpose-built for liquid-to-liquid data center commissioning and testing for North American customers. The load bank enables the testing of data center liquid cooling systems to ensure they will keep server racks within their optimal operating parameters, a key part of the data center commissioning process and essential to avoiding inefficiencies and downtime.

With the availability of their 500 kW liquid-cooled load banks, Aggreko is bringing its strong reputation to load testing to liquid cooling for data centers, just as the sector’s processing demands reach new heights. The intense computing of modern data centers and the need to maximize floorspace has led operators to embrace liquid cooling, which is more effective and efficient than air cooling. However, improperly commissioned liquid cooling can lead to reduced capability, contamination of cooling fluid, and ultimately increased downtime for server racks.

The Aggreko 500 kW liquid-cooled load bank has been custom-engineered to help operators avoid these scenarios through industry-leading load testing. The load bank seamlessly integrates with existing cooling infrastructure during testing, and its corrosion-resistant stainless-steel architecture promises reliable operation for data centers across North America. With a 5 kW load step resolution, the load bank accurately replicates real-world thermal loads, while a fully drainable system prevents cross-contamination of cooling fluid. The load bank is also highly scalable, as Aggreko can network up to 200 units during testing, and its portability and turnkey nature allow technicians to quickly deploy the load banks for data center testing.

“Aggreko has long had a reputation for load testing solutions, and with our 500 kW liquid-cooled load bank, we’re excited to extend this support to the emerging needs of North American data centers,” said Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aggreko North America. “Cooling is a critical part of data center operations, and the growth of AI applications means it’s more essential than ever to minimize downtime. Our liquid-cooled load banks are a key part of the custom solutions we design to help our customers ensure their specific data center needs are met for efficient and reliable performance, now and in the future.”

The 500 kW liquid-cooled resistive load bank joins Aggreko’s other solutions for data centers to provide a complete ecosystem for meeting the energy requirements of intensive computing. Aggreko also offers modular power generation and energy storage with microgrid capabilities, temperature control, commissioning services, and more for data center operators.

To learn more about Aggreko’s liquid-cooled resistive load bank and to connect with an expert to build a tailored data center commissioning solution, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/products/load-banks/500-kw-liquid-cooled-load-bank.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in energy solutions, providing rapidly deployable, modular power and temperature control solutions for however long they’re needed.

We’re highly skilled sector specialists, bringing together our proprietary application know-how and engineering capability to deliver efficient, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

With experience of working in the most demanding environments, we’re available for customers when they need us most, from emergency critical services to longer-term energy solutions.

We’re continually investing in more sustainable products, fuels and services to make greener solutions accessible to customers, helping them wherever they are on their energy transition journey.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at Home | Aggreko.

