MCT commends SIG, SPC and US for enabling Solomons FestPAC participation

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has commended the joint financial support by the Solomon Islands Government and the US Government through the Secretariat of the Pacific Community that enabled the country’s participation at this year’s Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in Hawaii this month.

Director of the Culture Division, Dennis Marita said the National Government’s financial commitment through the Ministry of Finance and Treasury to fulfil this regional obligation is highly appreciated in view of the financial constraints affecting the government’s budget.

Marita also commended the US Government for its financial support rendered through the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) that funded Pacific countries to obtain US Visas.

“I on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism commended the National Government and the US Government through the SPC for their funding support that enables our participation at the 13th FestPAC on Hawaii this year,” Marita said

He explained that the majority of the SIG financial support was pitched towards traveling costs, logistics, freight and welfare of participants, while the US funding through SPC met visa costs for the national delegation.

Marita further commended other supporting Ministries including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, the Biosecurity Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the Ministry of Finance and Treasury and others for their respective roles in preparing the national delegation.

Solomon Islands is sending an 85-member delegation including performing, visual and culinary artists, carvers, weavers, dancers, musicians, story tellers and film makers and officials.

The festival is the world’s largest celebration of indigenous Pacific Islands arts, culture and heritage. It occurs every four years, bringing together artists, cultural practitioners, scholars and officials from 28 countries, territories and cultural groups from across the Pacific.

GCU Press