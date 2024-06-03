IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (OTC: DLMI), a multi-strategy operating company offering traditional investors an entry point to the future of digital securities.

To begin the interview, Esposito discussed his background prior to joining Diamond Lake Minerals.

“My entire career has been as an entrepreneur. As a teenager, I was starting companies, going out there and finding ways to earn, and I've been doing that until present day,” Esposito said. “There are two channels of my life. With my private holdings company, Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, I’ve worked for 23+ years as an entrepreneur – building, starting, acquiring and merging with companies. The current arsenal there that I've built up is over 110 companies that we're involved in. There are over 200 joint ventures around the world proudly operating in over 25 different industries.”

“I've always been heavily focused on public markets – understanding regulatory requirements and always treating companies as if they were public companies as far as being fully audited. I'm not the unicorn guy. I'm the guy that says if you want to be in business, you've got to have revenues. If you want to stay in business, you need to be profitable. That's the simplest definition of business that I can think of.”

“The opportunity arose to look at DLMI and take over as CEO last August. I’ve been presented so many public vehicles and OTC or pink sheets throughout my career, and they’re always a mess riddled with billions of shares. DLMI was quite special. I aligned with President and Director Michael Reynolds to come up with the strategy of repurposing and re-strategizing the vision of the company, taking my history and my expertise, especially in digital assets and security tokens, and applying a new model of what I believe to be the future of public companies.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and Stock2Me’s latest guest to learn more about DLMI’s initiatives in tokenization, as well as its recent partnerships, investments and milestones.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company’s mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DiamondLakeMinerals.com

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform that provides tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced 65+ investor brands to the public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify reach and recognition as well as help fulfill the unique needs of IBN’s rapidly growing and diverse base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand its branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of its team of professionals to best serve its clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) full-scale distribution to growing social media audiences; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

