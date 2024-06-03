Edge Video’s $FAST IDO Is Coming

The Hague, Netherlands, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edge Video AI is excited to announce the IDO for its native AI token, $FAST. This is your chance to be part of a groundbreaking movement that will redefine the global TV industry using advanced AI technology.

Here’s why you should get in early:

The Power of Edge Video AI

Edge Video AI is on a mission to revolutionize the TV industry - making TV interactive and shoppable, powered by our innovative AI engine. And our platform rewards viewers for engaging with content, offering points for logging on, providing feedback, and playing games. These points will be convertible into our native token, $FAST.

Why Look Into $FAST?

Exclusive Early Access

The Edge Video IDO is a unique opportunity for early backers to acquire $FAST tokens before they become available on exchanges. By participating in the IDO, you position yourself at the forefront of a major technological shift.

Robust Economic Backing

$FAST isn’t just another token; it’s carried by Edge Video AI’s revenue stream. This integration ensures that the token is economically supported, making it a sound backing in a rapidly growing ecosystem.

Transformative Entertainment

$FAST represents the first step toward truly interactive entertainment. By rewarding viewers for their time, attention and of course their shoppable TV purchases, we are creating a new digital economy where users are compensated for their engagement and loyalty



IDO Benefits

Better Accessibility

IDOs are inherently accessible, allowing participants from all over the world to join, regardless of their financial situation. This inclusivity fosters a diverse and vibrant community within the Web3 space.

Early Exposure to Innovation

Participating in the Edge Video AI IDO gives you early access to tokens from a promising project. As Edge Video AI progresses, early communities have the potential to reap significant rewards and benefits from the platform’s success.

How the IDO Works

We will allocate 3% of the total $FAST supply to liquidity pools on a select list of decentralized exchanges (DEXs). This initial distribution will be a significant portion of the circulating supply at the Token Generation Event (TGE), with the majority of tokens locked behind vesting periods to ensure sustainable growth.

Sustainable Growth Strategy

Edge Video AI is committed to the long-term value of $FAST. We will continually replenish the rewards pool through programmatic acquisitions, ensuring a fair and sustainable distribution of rewards. This strategy not only benefits early adopters but also ensures ongoing value accumulation for all $FAST token holders.

Join the Future of Interactive Entertainment

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting journey. The Edge Video AI IDO is your gateway to a new era of interactive, AI-enhanced content. Secure your $FAST tokens during the IDO and take a significant share in this transformative ecosystem.



Be ready to back the future of entertainment with Edge Video AI and $FAST.





About Edge Video AI

Edge Video AI is a leading innovator in the digital entertainment industry - it uses AI and Web 3 to transform any TV stream into an interactive, shoppable, gamified and rewarding user experience.

With a focus on blockchain integration, Edge Video AI is committed to pushing the boundaries of digital engagement and redefining the future of entertainment.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

