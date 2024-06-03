IowaComputerGurus Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with IowaComputerGurus, a leading managed service security provider based in Ankeny, Iowa.

This partnership will help IowaComputerGurus’s clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, IowaComputerGurus has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"Our partnership with EasyDMARC has allowed us to deliver more robust solutions for customers and more quickly address ever-changing security demands around email delivery," said Mitchel Sellers, CEO/Director of Development at IowaComputerGurus.

"We are thrilled to welcome IowaComputerGurus to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About IowaComputerGurus

IowaComputerGurus strives to provide the highest quality services through every stage of a project’s life-cycle. From start to finish, they offer a wide range of superior solutions that can easily be combined or custom-tailored to meet any and all website, application, and infrastructure needs.

www.iowacomputergurus.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com